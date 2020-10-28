PROVIDENCE — As David Duke worked out with Brycen Goodine during the summer months, a frequent question was raised. Would Goodine be eligible to suit up for the Friars right away after seeing limited time during his 2019-20 freshman season at Syracuse University?
“We talked about how it would be like old times,” said Duke, a nod to when he and Goodine were AUU teammates with the Expressions Elite grassroots program during their middle school years.
After months of playing the waiting game that left more than a few people nervous, Goodine and the Friars received good news Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 guard who hails from New Bedford is eligible suit up beginning this season.
“He can shoot the ball extremely well,” Duke said. “Very skilled and a great teammate. Great kid on and off the court. I think he’s going to be a great addition to the culture of the team.”
The official addition of Goodine, with Duke along with Jared Bynum and A.J. Reeves, should provide Cooley with arguably the deepest backcourt during his Friar coaching tenure. A star during his high school career at St. Andrew’s School in Barrington, Goodine’s lone campaign with the Orange featured a broken nose and limited playing time (1.9 points in 8.7 minutes).
During his Zoom session as part of Wednesday’s Big East Virtual Media Day, Cooley mentioned he had already reached out to Goodine’s mother Tiffany concerning the good news and planned to reach out to Jonathan, the player’s father, later the same day.
“It’s a different way we do things, but he’s learning on the fly,” said Cooley. “He adds some athleticism and adds another dimension as someone who can make shots from the perimeter. Extreme elite athlete. We’re excited to have him and hopefully he can contribute to a winning team.”
Duke: first-teamer
Big East coaches believe Duke, a Providence native, is poised to take another jump this season after a sophomore output that saw him finish second on the Friars in scoring (12 ppg) and improve his 3-point accuracy from 29.7 percent as a freshman to 42 percent during the 2019-20 season. Duke was one of five players chosen to the conference’s Preseason First Team.
“Everyone’s opinion on who they feel is going to be the best team or first team, second team and so forth … we’re hoping to win the regular season and the Big East championship,” Duke said.
While Duke sought to downplay his recognition, Cooley did not. Last season, Cooley went out of his way to compare Duke’s game to that of Kris Dunn, the former Friars standout and New London High graduate who parlayed his success in college into becoming an NBA lottery pick. In essence, Cooley knows what’s in store for Duke given that only five seasons have passed since dealing with the hype that surrounded Dunn.
“David is the hardest-working player I’ve coached in the gym,” said Cooley, who's entering his 15th season as a college head coach. “He lives in the gym, works on his game, and it’s paying off. His feel has gotten a lot better. His conditioning … he’s ready for a game today. What makes him special is that he’s able to play on both sides of the ball. He’s one of the best defenders in the country, if not the best. He just works on his game. He’s improved his leadership skills. This team will go as far as he and a few of our veterans take us. He’s earned the right to be a first-team All-Conference player. His work ethic is second to none. His ability and his improvement is mind-boggling.”
Cooley lavished more praise on Duke: “Film really helps David. He’s a visual learner. To show him that you can take over games on both sides of the ball … you have to pick your times when you want to be dominant. I always say the best players make plays when they have to and when it’s needed. That’s where David is going to learn to pick his spots on how to take over a game. He’ll have a different target on him.”
Friars picked third
Traditionally, Cooley likes to use the Big East coaches poll as a reminder that people are sleeping on his team. The coach won’t be afforded said luxury after the Friars were picked third in the 11-team conference.
“It’s nice to be recognized early, but the proof is where you finish," Cooley said. "The coaches recognize that we’ve done some decent things in our program. We have some decent players. Someone has to be picked first, third and ninth, but at the end of the day, I don’t look at these preseason rankings. We have 11 quality programs representing the Big East. Every night, it’s going to be a battle. It’s nice for the magazine and nice for your fan base to have optimism. It’s nice to be recognized. That’s probably the best way to say it, but I don’t put a lot of stock into it. It’s really a number besides a zero-and-zero record.”
The Friars did not receive a first-place vote. Villanova was awarded nine of the 11 votes with Creighton receiving the other two. The complete poll: 1. Villanova 2. Creighton 3. Providence 4. UConn 5. Seton Hall 6. Marquette 7. Xavier 8. Butler 9. St. John’s 10. DePaul 11. Georgetown.
And more
A portion of PC’s nonconference and Big East schedule was released with the Friars slated to play 10 games before Christmas. In a topsy-turvy season where the minimum number of games is 13 as far as meriting NCAA Tournament consideration, it’s clear the Big East is trying to frontload the schedule as much as possible in the event the virus reaches critical levels when January rolls around. “We’re going to do our best to stage a season where disruptions are kept to a minimum,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said. … All told, the Friars will play six nonconference games prior to Big East play. The season opener is Nov. 25 at home against Fairfield. Providence is slated to open league play on Dec. 12 at home against Xavier. Other games include hosting Dan Hurley and UConn on Dec. 17, a Dec. 20 game at Seton Hall and a Dec. 23 contest at Butler. All Friar home games will take place on-campus at Alumni Hall. … Hurley, the former URI coach, on playing PC twice per year: “It's a great regional rivalry with high-level intensity. To compete against Ed … it's always an honor to compete against a great coach who's had to earn it every step of the way in terms of being an assistant before becoming a head coach."
