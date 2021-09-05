SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The University of Rhode Island celebrated the return of fall college football by welcoming back a long-awaited big crowd and taking a step toward Ocean State supremacy.
The Rams opened up a tight game with scores on four consecutive possessions in the second and third quarters en route to a 45-21 victory over Bryant on Saturday night in front of 5,735 at Meade Stadium.
“It’s a great start to the season,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “Bryant was a very quality opponent, did some really nice things, but I thought our guys were well prepared. I thought, offensively, it was real impressive. Defensively, we swarmed around. It was a good outing.”
The matchup was just the second all-time between URI and Bryant and the first since 2002, when the Bulldogs were still in Division II. It’s the beginning of a 10-year series between the schools, with alternating home games. With all three of the state’s Division I programs set to square off this year, the Rams fired the first salvo.
“I think it’s important for the football community in the state of Rhode Island,” Bryant coach Chris Merritt said. “You’ve got three schools that are all FCS level schools. While we’re all kind of different, we’re right here in the state. They’re always going to be a challenge for us, but there’s no reason for the football community in Rhode Island that we don’t play each other every year.”
September Saturdays were quiet in the Rhode Island sports world in 2020. Even when FCS teams returned for a spring season, attendance was limited. A limited number of family and students were permitted to attend URI’s one and only spring home game. With the green light now, fans packed into the bleachers and standing room only sections for the first night game in Kingston since 2019.
“Me and Coach Flem were actually talking about that as the time was winding down,” URI quarterback Kasim Hill said. “This was my first home game, first night game. It was fun to be out there in front of the community here.”
The teams traded scores in the early going before URI asserted itself midway through the second quarter. An interception by Jordan Jones set up a touchdown pass from Kasim Hill to Ivory Frimpong with 6:50 left before halftime. Bryant answered on a touchdown pass from Gage Moloney to Landon Ruggieri, but the Rams kept the pedal down.
Hill connected with Matt Pires for a 38-yard score. After a Bryant punt, URI’s streak continued with a 70-yard scoring drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Justice Antrum. On the other side of halftime, Hill’s 1-yard touchdown run and C.J. Carrick’s extra point made it 38-14. Brandon Robinson hit Joey Kenny for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Just as a whole, I think we’re more comfortable as an offense,” Fleming said. “We understand the system better. We understand each other better. Those three games in the spring definitely helped us, but as coach Flem has been saying, it’s a whole new season. We’ve been building this fall and tonight was just a first step to what we feel like we can do.”
The Rams racked up 346 yards of offense in the first half, and finished with 508, their most since Oct. 6, 2018, when they totaled 580 in a 48-0 win over Brown.
Bryant was held to 238 yards of offense.
The performance represented just what the Rams wanted to see after their big wins in the spring season. Having received votes in both national polls, URI stayed the course in its debut, with CAA play set to begin next week.
“We will celebrate any victory we can get,” Fleming said. “Now we go into CAA play. We’ve got a standard of where we are and now it’s our job to better our best and continue to go ahead and improve.”
Antrum delivered a career-high 98 yards rushing, plus three touchdowns, while stepping up to the first team in place of reigning CAA Rookie of the Year Kevin Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason practices.
Hill completed 12 of 18 passes for 249 yards and two scores. Frimpong hauled in four passes for 54 yards. Rutgers transfer Paul Woods caught two passes for 73 yards, including one that set up URI’s first touchdown. Former Shea High School star Jaylen Smith saw his first action as a Ram and carried eight times for 40 yards.
Carrick, the senior kicker, became the top scoring kicker in program history with 212 career points to his name.
Bryant got touchdown runs from Daniel Adeboboye and Fabrice Mukendi. Adeboboye rushed 17 times for 68 yards. In his first game with the Bulldogs after transferring from James Madison, Moloney completed 9 of 15 passes for a touchdown before departing with what appears to be a minor injury. Merritt said he could have returned. In his absence, Zevi Eckhaus hit on 9 of 17 passes.
“They just had some horses that we couldn’t compete with consistently, on both sides of the football,” Merritt said. “But it gives us a starting point. We had some eye discipline issues on defense at a couple of key points in the game and playing the deep ball. Offensively, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot and go backwards on possessions. It’s a starting point and we’ve got a big one next week.”
Both teams jump into league play next week. Bryant hosts Sacred Heart on Saturday and Rhode Island travels to Albany.
