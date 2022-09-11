SMITHFIELD — Rhode Island moved to 2-0 on the year — and to 2-0 in its budding rivalry with Bryant — thanks to a 35-21 victory on Saturday night.
In front of a full house at Beirne Stadium, URI flashed both its Top 25 ability and its baseline, stacking the highlight reel while keeping the Bulldogs at bay without playing their best.
The Rams took the lead with three touchdowns in the second quarter, then put the game away with a steady effort after halftime. They set a program record with 10 quarterback sacks in a strong defensive performance.
“It’s a W. For some reason, it feels not like a sweet W, because I don’t think we played near to what our potential is,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “Those things can get corrected. At the end of the day, you’ve got an opportunity to win a college football game and it’s something to be celebrated. We’re thrilled to be 2-0 and now we’re back into CAA play.”
The matchup was the second in the 10-year home-and-home series between the schools, and it went much like the first.
Bryant has looked capable of playing with its neighbors to the south, but URI’s climb up the CAA rankings in recent years has coincided with a rise to the top among Rhode Island’s FCS schools. With size, speed and depth, the Rams can exert their will. They have won five straight against Bryant and Brown.
“Jim’s got a good thing going,” Bryant coach Chris Merritt said. “They’re a very good football team. We just simply made too many mistakes to put ourselves in position to be in contention in the end.”
The Rams were coming off a CAA victory over Stony Brook in their season opener and entered Smithfield ranked in both national polls. With a significant matchup against No. 10 Delaware looming this week, the Rams needed to handle their business against Bryant, and did so.
The loss sent the Bulldogs to an 0-2 start. They narrowly missed a win over FBS Florida International in week one.
“Really impressive football team that we were able to beat,” Fleming said. “I think coach Merritt is doing unbelievable things with this program. I think they played extremely hard after a tough overtime loss. They were ready to go and they took advantage of a lot of mistakes that we made.”
Bryant delivered the game’s first score as Zevi Eckhaus connected with Derick Eugene for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter. For the second straight week, URI found itself in a 7-0 hole, but quickly dug out. Jaylen Smith capped a steady drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Two lightning-strike plays put URI in front. Kasim Hill hit on a short pass to Ed Lee in the flat, where a block let him get loose on the sideline. Lee went 78 yards for a score. After a Bryant fumble, a similar setup had Kahtero Summers breaking free on Rhody’s next drive as he went 63 yards for a score.
“Simply put, going into the ballgame, we knew we couldn’t turn the ball over or give up the big play,” Merritt said. “That’s exactly what we ended up doing.”
A URI misstep before halftime allowed Bryant to get back within one score. Hill was intercepted by Joe Andreesen, who returned it to the URI 20-yard line. Two plays later, Eckhaus found A.C. White on a 7-yard touchdown. The Rams went to halftime with a 20-14 lead.
URI also fumbled twice, and ended up losing the turnover battle. Penalties were also an issue.
“We came up, we’ve handled business on the road two weeks in a row, but our goals are extremely high as a football program,” Fleming said. “We’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done at the university for 37 or 38 years, something like that. I’m trying to make sure we’re holding them to the highest standard possible and I think they embrace that. They know they can play better and they expect to do so.”
URI’s offense scuffled in the third quarter and a dropped snap on a punt gave Bryant an opportunity, but the URI defense flexed its muscle. A week after pitching a shutout in the second half against Stony Brook, the Rams were perfect in the third quarter, allowing just 47 yards of offense.
With the sack parade well underway, URI managed to regain some field position and took advantage to get back on the board. A drive that started at Bryant’s 19-yard line quickly resulted in a Marques DeShields touchdown and a 27-14 lead.
Smith’s second score of the night — and his team’s third touchdown of 50 yards or more — provided the exclamation mark in the fourth quarter.
Bryant tallied one more score with 5:29 left on a touchdown pass from Eckhaus to Matthew Prochaska, but that was as far as the Bulldogs got on the comeback trail. URI’s 10th sack of the game went for a safety, accounting for the final margin.
“I think the biggest thing for us is just our culture,” linebacker Evan Stewart said. “We’ve got a group of guys who love each other and want to play for each other.”
Freshman A.J. Pena led URI’s defensive effort with 3.5 sacks. Jake Fire added 2.5 with nine total tackles and a forced fumble.
All the sacks contributed to a large disparity in total yards, with URI finishing at 504 and Bryant totaling 264.
Hill completed 14 of 20 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. DeShields and Smith were a terrific one-two punch in the backfield. DeShields, a transfer from St. Francis, carried 16 times for 107 yards, while the former Shea High star Smith had 95 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Lee led the receiving corps with five catches for 135 yards.
For Bryant, Eckhaus completed 22 of 37 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Eight different players caught a pass, with David Zorrilla’s 4-67 line leading the way.
Bryant has another Ocean State matchup coming this Saturday as it visits Brown.
“We knew that the first two games of our season were going to be tough,” Merritt said. “We’re playing an FBS opponent week one. We’re playing a fully funded program week two. We knew it was going to be tough, but we knew what we had to do to be there at the end. We accomplished it week one. Week two, we simply didn’t come up with our own goals. That’s a credit to Jim and Rhode Island. They’re a good team. They’re ranked for a reason. If we’re going to compete against that quality, we can’t make those types of mistakes.”
URI’s matchup with Delaware will be the home opener in Kingston. The Blue Hens are also 2-0 and were picked just ahead of the Rams in the CAA preseason poll.
“It’s monstrous,” Fleming said. “Huge one. It’s Delaware. They’re going to be prepared. It’s a new coaching staff so that’ll be a different flavor. It’s going to be a CAA battle, and we’re going to have to play extremely well to win.”
