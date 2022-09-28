The University of Rhode Island football team took a lead in the Governor’s Cup series last year and is aiming to add to it this week as the trophy turns 40. Brown visits Meade Stadium on Saturday night, for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Rams.
Rhody has won three in a row against the Bears, and holds a 20-19 series edge since the advent of the Governor’s Cup trophy. Brown still has a big advantage in the all-time series, which dates to 1909.
“I was going through the history of the Governor’s Cup the other day and we know it was dead even last year and then we took a one-game lead,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “You look back at the history and it’s been back and forth the whole time. We’re very happy to have the cup and we’re doing everything we can to hold onto it.”
The game’s results of the last decade have been a barometer for both programs. When the Rams were submerged near the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association standings, they struggled with Brown, losing five in a row from 2011 to 2015. The Bears have encountered their own issues more recently, hitting a skid of five straight losing seasons. That stretch has coincided with URI’s return to prominence.
This season, the trajectories may be on a more similar path. URI has been ranked in the Top 25 throughout the season and started 2-0 before losing two straight to Delaware and FBS foe Pittsburgh, respectively. The Rams still have hopes of garnering an FCS playoff berth. Brown is 1-1 on the year, with a win over Bryant and a narrow loss to Harvard.
“In our first looks at Brown, they’re very good,” Fleming said. “We’ve got to make sure that we are playing with the same effort level we played with last week and playing a very good football game.”
URI’s loss to Delaware was jarring, but a solid showing against Pittsburgh has the Rams in a better place. They lost 45-24 but were competitive against last year’s ACC champions.
“I was very happy with their effort,” Fleming said. “They stepped up. They presented themselves in the right light. They played extremely hard. I can’t say the same about all the execution, but that had a lot to do with some of those guys at Pitt. But I was pleased with the way we went out and attacked the game, and I think it sets a standard for how hard we will need to continue to play.”
Brown won a wild game against Bryant 44-38 in double overtime for a 1-0 start to the season. Rhody also owns a victory over the Bulldogs this year. The Bears were in range of Harvard this past Saturday but lost 35-28.
Still, the signs of progress have been evident, even as the Bears try to compensate for the graduation of Ivy League Player of the Year E.J. Perry.
“I think they’re improved, on both sides of the ball,” Fleming said. “You might have thought with E.J. Perry moving on, there’d be a little less of a concern, but they’re playing their tails off and they’re gritty on defense.”
Saturday’s game will be Brown’s first visit to Kingston since 2018. The 2019 and 2021 games were in Providence. Neither team played a season in the fall of 2020, which would have been URI’s home game. The last time the Bears were at Meade Stadium, things looked a little different. Turf and lights made their debut in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.