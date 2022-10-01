SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Governor’s Cup has taken up residence in Kingston.
The University of Rhode Island football team claimed its fourth consecutive victory over Brown with a commanding performance on Saturday night at blustery Meade Stadium. Thanks to a near-perfect first half, the Rams steamrolled to a 38-10 win.
“You’ve got a rivalry game, you’re playing for a state championship, you’ve got a chance to hold onto the cup, and I thought we played close to an impeccable first half,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “All three phases played well.”
With both URI and Brown having beaten Bryant this year, Saturday’s game doubled as a de facto championship for the state’s Division I programs, and it went to the Rams.
The Ocean State rivals were meeting for the 106th time. It was the 40th meeting since the Governor’s Cup trophy was introduced in 1981. Brown still leads the all-time series, but URI has a 21-19 edge in the Governor’s Cup — one that has grown quickly over the past few years.
The Rams had lost six of seven to Brown when they rolled to a 48-0 victory in 2018. Rhode Island’s rise as a program has been well-reflected in the rivalry since then, with the Rams winning each matchup. The streak of four straight in the series is the best for URI since it won five in a row from 1988 to 1993.
“We had a team dinner at the Welcome Center last night,” Fleming said. “There’s a picture in the Welcome Center of the first victory that we had in 2016 over Brown. The picture shows the excitement and the enthusiasm for getting that cup back. Then we had the 48-0 deal, and I think at that point in time, our program and our coaching staff decided we should continue to have those types of performances to hold the cup. Four in a row is phenomenal.”
The win comes at a good time for the Rams, who had dropped their last two games on the heels of a 2-0 start to the season. They’re now 3-2 heading into a bye week, with the thick of their Colonial Athletic Association schedule lined up after the week off.
“I think it was very important. From an offensive standpoint, we put a lot of the blame on ourselves,” senior running back Marques DeShields said. “We knew we had the guys to come out and make explosive plays, but we also knew we had to come out and show it.”
Brown dropped to 1-2 on the year. The Bears won their season opener over Bryant before a loss to Harvard last week.
“We knew what we were getting into today. That’s a terrific team and they played like a terrific team,” Brown coach James Perry said. “My team is a good team, but we certainly did not show that in the first half. I’m disappointed in myself and the staff and the players. I think it’s a huge day for Brown — we love playing in the Governor’s Cup. To not put our best foot forward was disappointing. I was proud of the guys. I thought we responded at halftime, played hard and there are some really good things to build off of. But certainly a day where we did not play Brown football.”
Rhode Island was dominant from the start, racing to a 14-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. Brown briefly slowed the onslaught, but not for long. Rhody scored three touchdowns in the final 5:53 of the half and went to the break with a 38-3 lead.
The pace slowed in the second half, with URI held off the board. Brown found the end zone with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter for its only touchdown of the game.
The Rams racked up nearly 400 yards of offense in the opening half, including 193 on the ground. The defense forced three turnovers, all of which set up scoring drives.
URI opened with a defensive stop, then took the 7-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown run by DeShields. Another stop paved the way for another score, as Jaylen Smith raced into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Brown’s lone points of the half came on a 45-yard field goal by Christopher Maron with 5:41 left in the first quarter. URI’s Harrison Leonard answered with a 36-yarder that made it 17-3.
DeShields nearly scored again on a big run early in the second quarter, but he fumbled near the goal line and Brown recovered. It was only a momentary reprieve for the Bears, though. An interception by Emmanuel Gomes set the Rams up in Brown territory, and DeShields logged his second touchdown of the game for the 24-3 lead.
After a Jake Fire interception, Kasim Hill hit Caleb Warren in the end zone with 43 seconds left before halftime.
Remarkably, the Rams weren’t done.
Brown mishandled the ensuing kickoff, and URI pounced on the ball. One play later, Hill and Warren teamed up for another touchdown, just 19 seconds after their first. Leonard’s kick made it 38-3.
“We all made the plays we needed to make, when they needed to be made,” Gomes said. “We had three picks and they were all very big plays to impact the game.”
Brown’s Allen Smith had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the only score of the second half. URI was concerned about a potential comeback by the Bears. In their first two games, they rallied from sizeable deficits, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter of both contests.
“Brown has gotten better,” Fleming said. “They’re a tough-minded football team and I was scared to death about their second-half performance. Knowing what they’ve done in the past two games, climbing back in, it was uncomfortable. At the end of the day, we played a solid game.”
The Rams finished with a season-high 546 yards of offense, 289 of which came on the ground as the Rams fully capitalized on a size advantage up front. DeShields rushed 11 times for 109 yards and Hill picked up 78 yards on seven carries.
“Numbers don’t lie,” DeShields said of the offensive line’s showing. “They were great. They definitely did their job. I always tell them, ‘You do your job and I’ll do mine.’”
Hill also completed 15 of 27 passes for 257 yards and two scores. Kahtero Summers was his favorite target, catching six passes for 112 yards. Warren caught two touchdown passes.
Brown quarterback Jake Willcox completed 20 of 29 passes for 158 yards, with URI picking him off three times. Smith had 46 yards rushing on 20 carries.
After its week off, URI will host Elon on Oct. 15. Brown is back in action next Saturday with a trip to Central Connecticut State.
