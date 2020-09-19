WESTERLY — Josh Lacerte knew things would be a bit different when he stepped on the football practice field at UMass Dartmouth last fall.
Lacerte knew the players would be bigger, stronger and faster. And he knew they would be adept with their techniques and highly committed to their sport.
But after a few practices Lacerte knew something else, too. He was going to be just fine.
"After a few practices, I got into a rhythm and I felt like I could keep up with them," he said. "You get kids there that have played a few years and they have a different respect and knowledge for the game."
Lacerte did more than just fit in for the Division III Corsairs in the 2019 season. He played in every game at defensive end and finished the season with 14 tackles and two assists. He also had a pair of quarterback sacks.
In the team's final game of the season, an 18-13 win over Westfield State, Lacerte finished with three solo tackles, matching his season high, and four assists.
"I started a few games toward the end of the year. It was a good feeling to play," Lacerte said. "I just love football, so it was awesome for me."
Lacerte is at home in Westerly now taking classes online since this season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lacerte stands 6-0 and weights 210 pounds. He has gained about 10 pounds or so since his days at Westerly High, where he was a first-team All-State selection by the Providence Journal as a defensive lineman during his senior season in 2018.
"I'm going up against guys that are 6-4, 6-5 and 250 plus. I look a little smaller, but I feel like I've always had a good knowledge of the game and been able to trust my instincts," he said. "I've always had a high motor. I have always played as fast as I can as long as I can. My goal was always to get as much playing time as I could."
Lacerte said the college game is played at a quicker pace.
"In the games, everyone is flying around. It's a lot more fast-paced," he said. "And our offense just throws the ball down the field with no huddle. The pace of the game is a lot different."
Lacerte grew up playing football in the Westerly Peewees program, starting when he was 8 years old.
In addition to earning All-State honors his senior season at Westerly High, he was a first-team All-Division selection twice.
He also learned a few things along the way that have helped him.
"One thing I learned in Westerly was work ethic and a having a mentality that I am going to do well and that I can beat the guy across from me," Lacerte said.
What advice would Lacerte give to someone who wants to play at the college level?
"Just really believe in yourself. I know it's a cliche, but you have to work hard and you have to have goals," Lacerte said. "And you have to do well in school with good grades to play in college. You have to have that mentality that you are going to do well in everything that you do."
Lacerte is a mechanical engineering major and is still considering his career options.
For now, he's working out on his own and is already looking forward to next season. The Corsairs finished 7-3 last year, including wins in three of their final four games.
"Going off how we did last year, we stacked up pretty well against the teams in our division," Lacerte said. "We have a lot of returning players that are young. And I'm excited to see what the freshmen look like. I think we've got a pretty bright future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.