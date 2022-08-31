It was an annual tradition for many years, the most frequent question posed to Jim Fleming in every fall camp: Who is your starting quarterback?
Much hemming and hawing would follow until the competition would finally be settled and a starter named.
While quarterback competitions added a touch of intrigue to the preseason grind, the University of Rhode Island is happy to do without it this year.
With Kasim Hill set for his third year as the team's primary quarterback, the position is as stable as it's been in Fleming's tenure. The steadiness is a big reason why expectations are so high for the Rams this fall.
“I see him getting more and more comfortable with the offense. This is the third time through,” Fleming said. “He's operating and he's got the tempo of the football team. He understands that. We can go fast if we want to, but he's more of a methodical operator. I think he's still got some improvement to make in accuracy, but his mobility has improved through training. His body is better. We're hoping when he does run, he's picking up a big chunk, which I think he's capable of doing.”
A native of Washington, D.C., Hill was a four-star recruit out of high school and the city's Gatorade Player of the Year. He began his collegiate career at Maryland and started 10 games over two seasons. He transferred to Tennessee, and while sitting out a year, made another move to Rhode Island. His first season with the Rams was the postponed, abbreviated and later truncated spring 2021 campaign, a tough beginning.
But Hill has since found a home in Kingston. He beat out Brandon Robinson for the starting quarterback job last year and led the Rams to a memorable season. He completed better than 50% of his passes, racked up more than 2,000 yards and threw 18 touchdown passes to six interceptions. He also had six rushing touchdowns.
The steadying hand of a quarterback who has played at a very high level helped the Rams trot out a more consistent attack. In the early part of Fleming's tenure, there were deep struggles under center. Even as the Rams began to take steps in the right direction, the offense had a boom-or-bust element. Hill's ability to push the Rams down the field and limit turnovers represented a big change. His experience — this is Hill's sixth year in college — also makes a difference.
“Just being even smarter with the ball. I take a lot of pride in being a good decision maker,” Hill said. “Whatever the team needs me to do to win, I'll do. I don't really care. I just want to go win games.”
Hill said he feels like he can be at his best this year.
“I think a big thing this summer was getting my body how I wanted it,” Hill said. “I cut 10 to 12 pounds off, so I feel lighter and quicker on my feet. It's making the game easier, going through camp.”
The Rams are looking to continue last season's success this year. There's experience on the offensive line and some additional weapons in the receiving corps and the backfield. And there's no doubt who's taking the snaps.
URI has hopes of making the FCS playoffs. Hill will try to lead them there.
“We're focusing on what we can control,” Hill said. “I think we got ahead of ourselves last year and lost sight of what we were doing in the moment. But it's definitely a blessing, coming off the backs of the people before us and everything they've built to this moment. We're just trying to carry it forward, take it week by week and win games.”
