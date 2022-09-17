SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island still has hopes of being one of the top football teams in the Colonial Athletic Association but ran into a team that was a cut above on Saturday.
No. 9 Delaware (3-0) spoiled No. 14 URI’s much anticipated home opener with a dominant performance at Meade Stadium. The Blue Hens racked up nearly 500 yards of offense in the first half alone and raced to a four-touchdown lead. URI slowed the onslaught in the second half but couldn’t get back into the game and fell 42-21 for its first loss of the season.
“I can’t pinpoint exactly what the hell went wrong right now other than, they’re pretty good,” URI coach Jim Fleming said. “We certainly did not play our best. We got beat in two of the three phases pretty cleanly. Special teams, we made some plays to keep us hanging around. It’ll be one of those games you go back and say if this had happened, if that had happened — but they didn’t. It was the old take you out behind the woodshed and take your medicine.”
It hadn’t exactly been a cakewalk for URI in the first two weeks of the season; the Rams beat CAA foe Stony Brook and a Bryant team that looks like a potential contender in its conference. And still, Delaware appeared to be at another level in the opening 30 minutes.
The Blue Hens totaled 458 yards of offense in the first half, to 156 for URI. They converted six of eight third downs and put together scoring drives of 99, 86 and 80 yards, plus two 75-yard marches. Quarterback Nolan Henderson missed on just three passes in the first half, going 22-of-25 for 315 yards and four touchdowns. It was a 35-7 game at halftime.
“What they had shown on tape was what they did,” Fleming said. “And they were able to do it better.”
URI’s only score of the first half was a 65-yard touchdown run by Gabe Sloat. It was the first career touchdown for the former North Kingstown High standout.
There were some signs of life from the Rams in the second half. They kept Delaware off the board in the third quarter and got a touchdown pass from Kasim Hill to Kahtero Summers. But they punted on their next two possessions after that score.
“There were some chances to climb back in, but that was a tough number to chase at halftime,” Fleming said. “We did generate some momentum but they answered pretty quickly with their offensive scores.”
Delaware restored the four-touchdown lead with a score early in the fourth quarter on a 98-yard drive, yet another impressive march.
“When you don’t take care of the basic things defensively, which is setting the edges of the defense, and then allowing the quarterback to get out at will, that’s a problem,” Fleming said. “We couldn’t get it slowed down. Their whole attack was perimeter-oriented and it got us on our heels pretty quick. It was evident that we needed to tighten up. I thought we did at half, but not enough to get back in the game.”
Hill and Summers connected for another touchdown late in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Delaware finished with 610 yards of offense. Henderson was 29-of-34 for 379 yards. Kyron Cumby led the rushing attack with 77 yards. Jourdan Townsend caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores.
Hill completed 16 of 37 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Summers had five catches for 78 yards.
URI’s task now is to keep the loss from becoming more than just an early-season defeat. The path to a good finish in the CAA and a potential FCS playoff berth may have narrowed a bit, but should still be there.
“It’s game three. It’s a very disappointing outcome to a game that was so highly anticipated. The work you put in to achieve some respect and then it unfolds this way — it’s the worst possible scenario,” Fleming said. “We’ve got a resilient group. We’ll be tested about that. You’ve got to go down to Pittsburgh and play them. I just saw Brown took Bryant down. Then you’re looking at the rest of the murderer’s row in the CAA. And you look at some of our bodies that are beat up.
"There are some questions we have that we’re going to have to answer. We’ll get back up tomorrow and Monday and get back to work. We’ll keep it in perspective that it’s an early-season loss. It’s a very disappointing one. It smarts tremendously. But I don’t think we’re broken.”
The Rams must also address some of the concerns that emerged Saturday, namely the defensive struggles. Delaware’s long drives had to be particularly unsettling. At the same time, URI may not face a better CAA team all year.
“That’s concerning. We have a prideful group on defense and [Delaware] had their way,” Fleming said. “The sustained drives were a lot about the efficiency they had on third down. There are certainly things we can correct, but I think that we would have to play a hell of a lot better in all three phases to beat that football team, the way they played today.”
URI visits FBS opponent Pittsburgh next week before returning home Oct. 1 for the Governor’s Cup game against Brown.
