Colleges
• Westerly's Derek Jacobs finished first in the shot put and second in the discus for the University of Rhode Island track team at the Bryant Black and Gold Invitational on March 27. Jacobs, a Westerly High graduate, threw the discus 157-7 and the shot 51-6.
• Kevin Ferrer, a Stonington High graduate, has played in 14 games with 11 starts for the University of Connecticut baseball team. Ferrer, a redshirt freshman outfielder from Pawcatuck, is hitting .280 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs. Connecticut is 13-12 on the season.
• Westerly's Megan Albamonti, a freshman at the University of Delaware, placed third in the javelin at the Towson Invitational on Saturday. Albamonti finished with a throw of 138-3. Earlier in the season, Albamonti broke the school record with a throw of 148-5. Albamonti is a Westerly High graduate.
• Richmond's Jess Rego is hitting .310 for the Franklin Pierce (Rindge, New Hampshire) softball team. Rego, who plays in the infield and outfield, has doubled four times and driven in seven runs. Rego is a Chariho High graduate. Franklin Pierce is 8-4.
• Stonington's Cam Whalen, a junior, finished first in the 110 hurdles for the Central Connecticut State University track team at the AIC Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts. Whalen, a Stonington High graduate, finished with a time of 15.76. CCSU finished first in the team standings with 208 points. In the spring season opener on March 27 at Bryant University, Whalen placed third in the 100 in 11.17.
• Westerly's Ally Northup has started four games as a pitcher for the Norwich University (Northfield, Vermont) softball team and has posted a 1-1 record. The sophomore also has eight strikeouts in 18 innings. Her innings pitched are second on the team. Northup is 3 for 10 at the plate for a .300 batting average. Norwich is 1-7.
• Westerly's Ashley Amato scored a goal for the Allegheny College (Meadville, Pennsylvania) lacrosse team in a 16-6 win against Fredonia. Amato, a freshman, has played in both of the team's games this season. Amato is a Westerly High graduate. The Gators are 1-1.
High school
• Westerly High is tied for No. 18 in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll. Westerly, which has missed its first two games this season due to COVID-19 issues, was ranked No. 16 last week. The Bulldogs are tied with Cranston West for No. 18. Bishop Hendricken tops the poll, while North Kingstown is No. 2. Hendricken, which beat North Kingstown last week, received four first-place votes. NK received the other first place vote.
— Keith Kimberlin
