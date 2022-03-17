The University of Rhode Island's coaching search heated up Wednesday with reports of the Rams targeting former Dayton and Indiana men's basketball coach Archie Miller.
According to Pete Thamel at ESPN, “There’s mutual interest, and the sides are working toward finalizing a deal in the upcoming days, sources said.”
Here’s a look at what the Rams would be getting if they successfully land Miller.
A prominent name
This would be a hire that gets significant attention. Miller is not the mid-major up-and-comer or top assistant that A-10 teams often turn to. This is someone who had one of the top 10 jobs in college basketball at Indiana. And even though things went south for him in Bloomington, he has a proven track record. It shapes up as a home-run hire for the Rams.
Defense, defense, defense
Dan Hurley showed where stout defense could take URI in the Atlantic 10, and it should continue to be a baseline for the Rams, wherever they turn to fill the vacant coaching position. Miller’s teams would likely fit the bill. From the time he got things rolling at Dayton, his teams ranked in the top 75 nationally in defensive efficiency at KenPom for eight straight seasons. His 2016 Dayton team ranked 15th. His 2020 Indiana team that would have made the NCAA Tournament if not for the COVID cancellation was 26th.
Proven A-10 success
Mentions of Miller are reminders of Travis Ford at Saint Louis. Ford had success at UMass before running out of steam at Oklahoma State. Saint Louis brought Ford back to the A-10 and found immediate success. While Ford did find more traction at Oklahoma State than Miller did at Indiana, there’s reason to believe the A-10 can be a similar sweet spot. Miller went 139-63 in his career at Dayton.
NCAA Tournament experience
Miller’s success with the Flyers included four NCAA Tournament berths. The best was a magical run to the Elite Eight in 2014, with wins over Ohio State, Syracuse and Stanford along the way. That run officially ushered in a new era for the storied Flyers program, who have remained the class of the A-10 ever since.
A trigger for the next steps
Miller wouldn’t be interested in URI if the Rams weren’t serious about contending. They’ll likely spend big to get him. Expect construction on the practice facility in the near future. A larger pool for assistant coach salaries is also likely. URI fans should take even Miller’s interest as a very good sign for where the school wants this program to be.
