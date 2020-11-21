On college basketball’s opening night in 2019, the University of Rhode Island won 76-65 over LIU in Kingston. Fatts Russell scored 18 points. Jermaine Harris had a quiet game, while Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and D.J. Johnson watched from the bench.
In College Park, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell made their debuts in Maryland’s victory over Holy Cross. The next night, Jalen Carey started at guard for Syracuse in a loss to Virginia in the Carrier Dome. Malik Martin and Charlotte lost a nonconference tilt at James Madison. Ishmael Leggett and Tres Berry prepped for their high school seasons.
For those 11 players, all roads have led to the same place.
Tipoff in URI’s 2020-21 debut on Wednesday will cap an offseason of changes the likes of which the program hasn’t seen in years, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic — five players out, three players returning, nine players in, plus two more who will sit out this season.
How the parts fit together will define the new season for the new-look Rams.
“It’s a talented group,” coach David Cox said. “As I mentioned when we first acquired this cache of talent in regards to transfers, the biggest issue, the biggest challenge is going to be meshing this talent. We’ve got guys who have played at really high levels, guys who think highly of themselves, alpha-type mentalities. And they are competing extremely hard every day, fighting for their playing time. It’s been really good, but that is a challenge.”
As always, there will be much talk of culture and identity as the Rams embark on the season. Developed years ago and nurtured constantly, the brand of basketball and chemistry the program has built faces a test this season. The torch that had been passed from Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson to E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell to Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine now rests in the hands of Russell and a host of new teammates.
“It’s difficult trying to get these guys together,” Russell said. “It’s a lot of egos, a lot of people that have been at the top. But we’ve been figuring it out and we’ve been jelling pretty well.”
Russell earned preseason all-Atlantic 10 Conference honors while the Rams were picked sixth in the preseason poll, a nod to the potential and the uncertainty surrounding the roster. They take it as a challenge.
“The sixth-place preseason poll basically allows us to focus in on what our goals are for this year,” Cox said. “We are now going to be hunters as opposed to perhaps [being] the hunted as we have been for the previous couple of years. We embrace that role. We have players here who have worked extremely hard on their games, worked extremely hard on meshing personalities and meshing talent. It’s still a process but we feel excited with where we’re at.”
Russell has been a bellwether for the Rams the last two seasons and his status as by far the most experienced player on the roster this year adds a dose of official leadership duties.
“I learned that it was a very difficult job,” Russell said of the program leaders whose footsteps he’s following. “And you never get a day off. On the court, off the court, you have to set the example. That’s what I learned from [Matthews, Terrell, Andre Berry, Jarvis Garrett, Stan Robinson]. They really set the example for me to be a leader on and off the court. It doesn’t start when we leave the court. I have to be a man of my word of how I’m trying to represent this program.”
Harris and Walker are the only other players who have donned the Keaney Blue for game action. Former junior college transfer Jeremy Sheppard is pegged for big things after sitting out last year. D.J. Johnson also sat out last season.
The group of newcomers is headed by the transfers. Carey is a former top-40 recruit, the Mitchell twins arrived at Maryland as four-star prospects, and Martin was a Conference USA all-defense pick at Charlotte who’s now joining the ride his brother Hassan helped start.
“They all bring something a little bit different to the table because they all play different positions. But the one commonality is they all bring college experience,” Cox said. “Even if you’re talking about limited minutes at the Big 10 level, limited minutes at the Big East level or major minutes in Conference USA, they bring tremendous experience, which will bode well for us. What do they bring also? They bring talent and depth, which helps every day in practice. You can take no practice days off, which means we can continue to get better and compete at a high level.”
Cox also expects Leggett, a freshman guard, to make an impact. Fellow freshman Tres Berry has big potential but may have difficulty cracking the guard rotation and could redshirt. Ileri Ayo-Faleye will definitely redshirt, Cox said. URI also has Towson transfer Allen Betrand sitting out this season.
The roster turnover comes at a tricky time. The pandemic impacted preseason workouts, with the Rams starting in small pods before working up to larger groups. They also went without exhibition games and the scrimmages with other programs that have become a staple of the ramp-up to the regular season.
URI’s season-opening stay at Mohegan Sun, which will feature four games in five days, will be even more of an introduction than that kind of event might usually be.
“This year is completely different,” Cox said. “Normally by this time, we would have a couple of Blue and White scrimmages, we would have had a scrimmage against another college team and we would have had an exhibition game by now. Without any of that, it’s hard to evaluate these guys without being in a true game situation. We’re going to take these first four games and kind of figure it out from there. Everyone will get a shot to showcase and we’ll kind of evaluate after this Mohegan Sun event to figure out which direction we go in.”
Ultimately, that direction may look familiar, even if the faces don’t.
“The fan base should know that we still have the same focus, we still have the same goals, we are still wanting to play the same style of basketball, which is with pace and space on offense, in-your-face and physical on the defensive end, and in attack mode,” Cox said. “From a fans’ point of view, I think it’s exciting to watch us play and watch us compete. And you’ll get that this year.”
