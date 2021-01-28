On his home stage, Fatts Russell ceded the leading role to a teammate Wednesday night.
Jeremy Sheppard scored a career-high 25 points while Russell dished out six assists as the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team beat La Salle 73-60 in Philadelphia.
“He saw the first two shots I hit and he told me to keep going,” Sheppard said of Russell. “He said, ‘I’m here if you need me, but right now it’s your turn to shine.’”
La Salle was riding high and was presented with some extra chances to stay there courtesy of 19 URI turnovers that led to 27 points.
But URI overcame it thanks to Sheppard’s prowess, hot shooting in general and strong defense that held La Salle 24 points below its total from a weekend upset of Richmond. The result was URI’s 12th win in its last 13 meetings with La Salle. URI improved to 9-9 overall and 6-4 in Atlantic-10 play.
“I thought it was a tremendous all-around performance,” coach David Cox said. “We did what we needed to do on the road — specifically we played high-level defense and we made shots. That is a really good and hungry opponent in La Salle. I was really satisfied with the way we played together tonight and shared the ball. Obviously, the turnovers are still an issue, but outside of that, I thought we played a well-rounded game.”
Russell returned after missing Sunday’s game against Fordham with a core muscle injury. He played 32 minutes and his presence more than his production was enough to get Rhody out of some of the struggles it had as it survived Fordham. Russell had 14 points to go with his six assists, a quiet night by his Philadelphia standards.
The senior guard has had some of his biggest games in his hometown, including a 41-point game at St. Joe’s in 2019. URI has been dominant in Philly since adding its native son.
“I thought he had tremendous focus tonight,” Cox said. “He played like a consummate point guard. He found some gaps, he found open guys, he sprayed the ball around, he stepped into shots confidently, he finished at the rim, he got to the free-throw line. He ended up with six assists and 14 points. Philly is home. He has that desire to win all the time but in Philly it’s a little bit more special.”
Sheppard was more than happy to shoulder the scoring load. The senior made his first five 3-point tries and finished 5 of 6, which put him into a tie for the fourth-best performance in school history.
He also made 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Sheppard came in as the team’s second-leading scorer and has hit double figures in two straight games on the heels of a quiet stretch.
“I’ve been begging Jeremy to be more aggressive and more assertive, and so has the rest of the team,” Cox said. “We’ve all seen what he’s capable of doing. He’s just a team guy, and tonight we needed him to make those buckets, especially early when we were struggling. Another big performance by him.”
La Salle’s first nine points came off URI turnovers. The Rams didn’t completely clean things up in that department, but they shot the ball well when they could hold onto it. They hit at 58% in the first half and went 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.
An 8-0 run powered by two of those 3-pointers gave URI its largest lead of the half at 30-23. After a matching 8-0 burst by La Salle, URI ended the half with seven straight points. A fadeaway jumper by Sheppard with 20 seconds left made it 37-31 at halftime.
URI’s lead endured for the entire second half, hovering mostly around seven points. The Explorers made their last push on a 6-0 burst that made it 56-53 with 7:52 left, but the Rams held them without a point for the next four minutes and to just three field goals the rest of the way.
In the meantime, URI went on an 8-0 run to take control for good. The Explorers scored just three points off turnovers in the final seven minutes.
La Salle had averaged 87 points in its last two games a high point on a roller coaster that included 42- and 53-point games before that. The Rams sent the Explorers tumbling back down.
“Our defense has been good throughout the year. I believe we’re up to 32 in the country now on KenPom. It’s been there all year and it traveled with us today,” Cox said. “We stayed in front of the ball, we made them make tough shots, we contested them at the 3-point line all night.”
Makhel Mitchell added 11 points for URI and Antwan Walker scored eight. Christian Ray scored 15 points for La Salle. URI used a shorter rotation in the second half due to a rolled ankle for Jalen Carey and an aggravation of a foot issue for Jermaine Harris.
URI hits the road again on Saturday to face Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.