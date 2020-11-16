For all the unknowns surrounding college basketball in the midst of a pandemic, the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team is set to play a fairly typical Atlantic-10 slate.
The league unveiled its schedule last week as part of its virtual media days. URI will open its 18-game conference run on Dec. 18 with a home game against Davidson. It's an earlier start than usual, but outside of that things will look familiar come January and February, with two games most weeks.
A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said the league considered a number of options, from bubbles to back-to-back games over the course of a weekend, and adjustments may be necessary down the line, but it ultimately settled on a more conventional plan for now.
“Everyone has coalesced around what we need to do to be successful in a COVID environment,” McGlade said in a virtual media session.
URI has seven nonconference games on the schedule, beginning with a four-game stint at Mohegan Sun featuring matchups against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 25, Towson Nov. 26, South Florida Nov. 28 and Temple Nov. 29. The Rams will host Seton Hall on Dec. 2 before visiting Boston College Dec. 4 and Western Kentucky Dec. 13.
The A-10 opener against Davidson will be the first of three straight home games to open league play, with St. Bonaventure visiting Kingston on Dec. 30 and St. Joseph's coming to town Jan. 3.
URI may kill two birds with one stone on its first A-10 road trip — it visits Richmond Jan. 6 and neighbor VCU on Jan. 9. The rest of January features home games with George Mason and George Washington, plus road games at Duquesne, La Salle and Dayton. Home games against VCU, UMass, Dayton and Fordham highlight the February schedule, along with trips to St. Louis, UMass and Davidson. The season will conclude with a game at St. Joseph's in early March, though the date is not set.
A URI spokesman said that, at this point, fans will not be allowed in the Ryan Center, though the situation remains in flux.
Sizing up the A-10 matchups, URI has one game each against the top two teams in the league poll — Richmond and St. Louis — both of which are on the road. The Rams also travel to No. 5 Duquesne. Its home-and-home rivals are No. 3 Dayton, No. 7 Davidson, No. 8 UMass, No. 9 VCU and No. 12 St. Joseph's.
Thirteen of URI's 25 games are ticketed for national television, including the last two of its four games at Mohegan Sun. The matchups with South Florida and Temple will be on ESPN networks. Ten of the team's A-10 games will be on ESPN networks, CBS Sports Network or NBC Sports Network. The other conference games will stream on ESPN Plus.
The A-10 schedule has been a work in progress for months. McGlade said the league considered bumping up to 20 or even 22 games but stuck with 18. There will be two “look-in windows” Nov. 18 and Dec. 4 for the league to decide to add games, a decision that would likely be triggered by significant cancellations of nonconference games. The league also cleared the schedule on the final weekend before postseason play begins, leaving room for rescheduled games or added games.
“If there is continued movement and what we could call deterioration in our nonconference schedules, we would have the ability to add additional conference games if we needed to,” McGlade said. “Everyone in the league has agreed to that policy.”
The league formed a COVID-19 medical advisory committee in May, with representation from each school. There is a minimum testing protocol that follows NCAA guidelines, with teams tested three times per week on non-consecutive days. Positive tests will trigger quarantines based on NCAA guidance. One A-10 program, Fordham, is currently in a 14-day pause due to a positive test.
“We may have interruptions,” McGlade said. “There may be starts and stops. We may have to make adjustments on the fly.”
So-called bubbles, like those utilized by the NBA and WNBA, were considered but ultimately deemed unfeasible for intercollegiate athletics, McGlade said. Some mid-major leagues are adopting a model of two games every weekend at the same site, but television considerations and the desire to maintain the normal window for repeat matchups won out.
“We easily had 10, 12, 14 different potential combinations of schedules. We did little pods. We did a big pod. We looked at a bubble. We kind of ran the gamut,” McGlade said. “We tried to build a schedule as similar as possible to maintain mirror games, so your rivalry teams aren't playing on Friday and Saturday, that there's a three- or four-week length of time between those games. We tried to be sensitive to the needs of our media partners, the needs of our campuses and facilities and what COVID was dictating in terms of different hot spots around the regions in our league.”
Travel is a possible complication, but McGlade said most teams are looking at charter flights and shorter stays for road games.
Men's and women's basketball will be the first A-10 sports in action, with the league having postponed fall sports to the spring. McGlade said the league has watched college football closely and learned from it.
“On the good side, we've learned that sports can occur and that there is very little positive transmission as a result of competition,” McGlade said. “Positive results and canceled games for the most part have occurred due to outside environments of decisions that were unrelated to practice and competition. We learned that very clearly on the positive end. I think we also learned that there are going to be bumps in the road. You have to expect that there's probably going to be cancellations or postponements at the minimum and games may not go off on the scheduled date. We've also learned the ability to put protocols in, and it being clearly understood that when the full team and staff are following the protocols, that seems to be pretty successful in not getting hit with positive COVID results.”
