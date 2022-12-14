SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A touch of grit. Some blinders for a rough shooting night. Hints of karma. And a little something special dug out of an old bag of tricks.
Mix it all together and the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team earned its best win of the season.
Rhody rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit, forced overtime at the buzzer on a coast-to-coast drive by Brayon Freeman and won it on two Ishmael Leggett free throws in the final seconds. The Rams prevailed 77-75 at the Ryan Center, handing UMass Lowell just its second defeat of the season.
“It felt great,” Freeman said. “The energy on the court was crazy. We’re a new group of guys but we really came together against a very experienced team and found a way to win. That’s a big step forward for us.”
"Man, I’m so happy we won," Leggett said. "Oh my goodness."
The River Hawks (11-2) had been touted by coach Archie Miller as perhaps the best team the Rams (4-7) have faced thus far, and they looked the part at times. URI was bothered by their length from the beginning, going scoreless for the first six minutes of the game.
But their defense didn’t let the River Hawks get into a groove either, not in the early going and not when a bad start to the second half threatened to bury the Rams. Rhody kept pushing, and that effort set the stage for a big finish.
UMass Lowell reclaimed a two-point lead with six seconds remaining. Out of a timeout, Freeman caught the inbounds pass and streaked down the right sideline. A brick wall of a screen by Abdou Samb got Freeman loose for a sprint to the bucket. His layup tied the game.
Freeman had been 0 for 10 on field-goal attempts from inside the arc, while hitting four 3-pointers.
“It was crazy,” Freeman said. “Usually I make a lot of twos and miss some 3s. Today I made some 3s and missed some twos. But it showed the trust coach has in me — to give me the ball.”
Miller recalled drawing up the same play twice before at the Ryan Center, when he was coaching Dayton. Darrell Davis played hero with a 3-pointer in 2016 as the Flyers beat the Rams. Xeyrius Williams did it one year later.
“The last two times I’ve called that play, it’s been here at the University of Rhode Island,” he said. “They both ended in game-winning 3s for the team that I coached. So we brought it out of the bag and it worked again tonight.”
The teams traded buckets in the overtime period, with URI looking as smooth as it had all night.
“In overtime, I thought we had confidence,” Miller said.
A finishing touch was still required, and Leggett delivered it. URI’s most consistent player drove to the basket in a tie game and had his shot blocked out of bounds. Just three seconds remained on the shot clock when he caught the ensuing inbounds pass on the baseline, got his defender in the air with a pump fake, and drew a foul.
Leggett had missed a free throw in the closing minutes of a loss to Boston College, but he made both of these to give URI the lead with six seconds left.
“I was in the same situation at BC,” Leggett said. “Thinking about that, I didn’t like the feeling going back to the locker room after I missed those free throws. Just really dialing in after that game, trying to go up there and go 2 for 2 every time.”
Ayinde Hikim missed a jumper in the lane at the buzzer for the River Hawks, and URI celebrated the victory.
“A game like this, you can’t ever put a price on winning,” Miller said. “It’s very hard to do. We’ve been in some tough games over the course of the season where we’ve been right there. You can’t ever put a price on winning. Finding a way to win, getting into these moments, having guys make these plays hopefully will allow them to continue to have confidence to make these plays as the season unfolds.”
Leggett finished with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Freeman added 17 points. Malik Martin added 12, and Jalen Carey chipped in 11. Samb pulled down 10 rebounds on a night when starting center Josaphat Bilau missed the second half with an injury.
Carey made one of the biggest plays of the game in the final minute of regulation, intercepting a pass and racing the other way. Fouled at the rim, he made both free throws to tie the game.
“The key steal late in the game,” Miller said. “None bigger than that, to be honest.”
By some measures, it was the kind of game URI lost earlier in the season. The Rams shot just 38 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers. They gave up 46 points in the paint. But they outrebounded the taller River Hawks and had 21 second-chance points. They made 22 of 26 free throws. And they limited UMass Lowell to 42% shooting and forced 14 turnovers.
“Proud of our guys, just in terms of, through the course of the game, staying with it,” Miller said. “Battled against a good team. We had our moments in there where we didn’t play very well offensively. I don’t think that carried over to our defense, which gave us a chance, especially at halftime to be right there.”
It was the second straight good finish by the Rams, a welcome sight after a parade of tight games went the other way.
“I think there’s a little more of a heightened sense of awareness,” Miller said. “Up two, up four or six at that last media timeout, or down two, down four, down six - we have to really lock in and make good decisions. I think that’s been brought to their attention. The Brown game was a hard lesson in terms of executing and taking care of the ball. We’re trying to do a better job of that.”
And they’re starting to believe.
“I think we know who we are,” Freeman said. “We had a rough start, but we’re on track now. All it takes is one win. One win can change your whole season.”
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly led the River Hawks with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Rhody next visits Georgia State on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.