The University of Rhode Island men's basketball team knows it has one of the top players in the league and a lot of emerging talent around him.
URI's league mates agree with the former, but they'll take a wait-and-see approach on the latter.
Senior guard Fatts Russell was named to the Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference First Team, while his Rams were ticketed for the middle of the pack, picked sixth in the preseason poll of coaches and media members. The preseason projections were released on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of a week's worth of virtual media day events. URI's contingent – coach David Cox, Russell and senior guard Jeremy Sheppard – is scheduled to appear on Thursday.
Russell's appointment to the top tier comes as no surprise - he was a first-team all-conference pick at the end of last season. He averaged 18.8 points per game, tops on the team and good for third in the A-10. He also ranked second in the country with 2.87 steals per game.
Russell is one of three players from last year's A-10 first team making a return appearance on the preseason squad. Also back among the preseason first-team picks are Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, Richmond's Jacob Gilyard and Saint Louis' Jordan Goodwin. Joining them on the first team are Davidson's Kellen Grady and Massachusetts' Tre Mitchell, the reigning Rookie of the Year in the league.
The second and third teams also feature a number of repeats from the postseason awards, a sign of the veteran presence in the league this season. In all, 14 of the 18 members of the A-10 preseason all-conference team were also on the 2019-20 postseason all-conference teams.
In that landscape, URI could emerge as a contender, but its influx of new talent makes for some uncertainty. Russell is one of only three returning players, along with Antwan Walker and Jermaine Harris. Sheppard and D.J. Johnson remain in the fold after sitting out last season. A deep group of newcomers headlined by transfers Jalen Carey, Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell and Malik Martin fuels much of the Rams' optimism.
Richmond was tabbed as the top team in the league in the preseason poll, garnering 19 of 28 first-place votes. St. Louis was second and earned seven first-place votes. Reigning champion Dayton was third with a pair of first-place nods.
St. Bonaventure and Duquesne rounded out the top five, just ahead of URI. Davidson, UMass, VCU and George Mason made up the rest of the top 10. George Washington, St. Joseph's, La Salle and Fordham were the last four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.