SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Saturday was a low point. The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team answered the bell on Wednesday but left the court with it ringing again.
Playing with better effort than what they put forth in Saturday’s loss to UMass, the Rams rallied from a 13-point deficit to lead George Washington in the final minute.
But the Colonials forced overtime and dominated the extra session en route to an 89-80 victory at the Ryan Center.
It’s the sixth consecutive loss for the Rams.
“I’m proud of our guys. I told them, lot different feeling today than the other day. It’s tough what we’re going through right now,” coach Archie Miller said. “Winning and losing is hard but it adds up. To our kids’ credit, they really stuck in there, grinded it out and found a way. Had our opportunities but didn’t cash in.”
The loss puts Rhody at 8-18 overall and 4-10 in conference play. The slide started soon after URI’s best win of the season over Dayton, with familiar road struggles kicking it off.
But it extended into the home court this time. The Rams lost on a buzzer-beater to VCU last week and were blown out by UMass before the latest stinger.
“We’ve had some bad breaks,” Miller said. “It’s a tough grind to go through. It’s not fun. But when you do it the right way, and it ends at the finish line and they all say it’s all over, you hold your head high, you keep moving forward and better days are ahead.
"As you go through this as a player, you learn perspective in terms of how hard it is to win. When you get it going at some point in time in the right direction, you remember back to when it was hard. Those are the guys you want to stick with, the guys who finish things the right way.”
URI raced to a 10-0 lead on Wednesday but saw George Washington control the rest of the first half. The Rams executed better at the offensive end in the second half but found themselves trading baskets for much of the final 20 minutes.
Around the five-minute mark, they finally made their charge. The Colonials took a 69-59 lead with 5:22 left, then didn’t score for five minutes. With its small lineup forcing turnovers and running, the Rams went on a 12-0 run, taking the lead on a jumper by Ishmael Leggett with 53 seconds left. Sebastian Thomas made one of two free throws with 34 seconds remaining for a two-point lead.
Brendan Adams — a one-time URI commit before he opted to follow Dan Hurley to Connecticut — ended George Washington’s drought in dramatic fashion, driving and burying a leaner with 20 seconds left to tie the game.
URI held for the last shot and Leggett missed a tough 3-point try as time expired.
Five minutes later, it was clear that URI had missed its chance. The Colonials left their scuffles behind and made 7 of 8 shots from the field in the overtime period.
“In overtime, I felt like George Washington just punished us,” Miller said. “Seven-for-eight from the floor in the OT. We had guys play a lot of minutes. We were out of gas. Small. They won sort of the war of attrition.”
Leggett led all scorers with 30 points, his best mark in A-10 play. Martin scored 21 and pulled down eight rebounds. Jalen Carey scored 13 points. Thomas finished with eight points and six assists.
After struggling mightily to score against UMass, the Rams were much better at the offensive end, shooting 42% and making six 3-pointers.
“We had no problems offensively tonight,” Miller said. “If you had told me our team would score 80, I would have told you we’d have a pretty good chance.”
George Washington is the second-highest scoring team in the Atlantic 10 and looked the part. Adams and James Bishop combined for 47 points.
URI now hits the road for matchups at Fordham and Loyola-Chicago. The regular season concludes with a home game against Davidson.
The Rams want to finish it right.
“Emotional game against VCU. Didn’t have it and obviously were embarrassed against UMass. How do you respond? I think we showed it today that we still have it in us that we can play good basketball and play hard,” Miller said. “This is going to be another draining one tonight. You’ve got to show back up on Saturday. You’ve got to keep coming. Finish the race. We told them, ‘You don’t run a 100-yard dash to stop at 95 yards.’ We’re here. We’ve got to keep coming.”
