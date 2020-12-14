Ishmael Leggett, a 6-2 freshman guard from Washington, D.C., is averaging 6.9 points in about 16 minutes per game this season for Rhode Island. He had 11 points, including two 3-pointers, in a win over Seton Hall on Dec. 2, after which he was named Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Week. | Photo courtesy Drew Adames, Rhode Island Athletics