SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The best performance of the season yielded the first win of the season for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
The Rams shared the ball and limited turnovers, played well defensively and got some breakout showings in a 74-64 victory over Stony Brook on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center. It’s the first win of the Archie Miller era.
“Just playing with each other, getting a better feel for where everybody’s going to be definitely played a part,” sophomore guard Ishmael Leggett said. “Our overall chemistry improved from this game, for sure. Passing the ball and making shots was big time for us.”
Sebastian Thomas logged a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists and freshman Louis Hutchinson delivered a career-high 15 points. Leggett followed up a big game Saturday with 18 points, and Malik Martin joined them in double figures with 12 points.
The Rams handed out a season-high 18 assists and lost only 10 turnovers, a far cry from their first two games of the season.
It all added up to a much-needed check in the win column — and a much-needed boost to the Rams’ state of mind.
“I’m just glad our guys get a chance to kind of take a deep breath now,” Miller said. “Losing isn’t fun, but it also is really, really hard to come out of it, especially when you start a season and you don’t get going early. You have to start dealing with things — dealing with adversity, dealing with confidence.
"To be honest, you’re talking about a lot of things that don’t have to do with basketball. Just the fact that we were able to get one tonight, sort of lets you take a deep breath and resets you a little bit, which I’m happy for.”
URI had dropped its first two games of the season to Quinnipiac and Texas State. Miller was pleased with his team’s effort in those games, but execution was lacking. Tuesday’s performance was more of a match for the two.
The improvement in the turnover department was the most striking difference. After giving the ball away 19 times against Quinnipiac and 22 times against Texas State — which led to nearly 50 points off turnovers — the Rams cleaned things up on Tuesday. Stony Brook’s zone defense was part of the recipe, but the Rams also focused on taking care of the ball and sharing it.
“I just love the 10 turnovers,” Miller said. “We played against a zone defense for 40 minutes.We haven’t really seen a possession of zone. We played under control, played very methodical at times, and I thought guys really tried their best to take care of the ball. That’s a big reason why we were able to win.”
The entire offense was better as a result. URI shot a season-best 44% from the field and made a season-high nine 3-pointers. They finished with 18 assists.
“Sebastian had 10 assists in a game,” Miller said. “We had a guy who made somebody better. We have a guy who got some guys some open shots. Next thing you know, the ball goes in.”
Stony Brook led only briefly in the opening half. An 8-0 run by the Rams put them up 17-12 midway through the half, and they would never lose that advantage. Martin drained two 3-pointers to open the second half as the Rams pushed their lead to 11.
Ice cold from beyond the arc, the Seawolves made a little headway on that front over the final 10 minutes but didn’t get closer than three points. A jumper in the lane by Thomas and two free throws by Abdou Samb put the Rams up 68-60 with 1:44 left. There was no comeback at that point, as the Seawolves were held without a field goal for the final 4:09 of the game.
The double-double was the first of Thomas’ career. The sophomore played 37 minutes and scored a career-high 13 points, while piloting the Rams through the zone defense look by the Seawolves.
“They were playing a 2-3 zone most of the night,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of gaps in the zone. I was just hitting open guys and they’re knocking down the shots. It goes hand in hand. Credit to my teammates.”
Thomas got a few extra minutes with two URI guards sidelined. Jalen Carey was a gametime decision with a groin and hip injury, and he did not dress. Brayon Freeman was held out as a coach’s decision, as he tries to navigate a bumpy start to his URI career.
“Brayon, I think he would agree with you that he needed to take a deep breath,” Miller said. “Things had become too overwhelming. He wants to do so well, and he has such great pride as a player, that he put a lot of pressure on himself here to start the season.
"I think sometimes it can work against you and as the game snowballs against you, it’s hard to get out of it. We need to just rest him. He’ll be back and I think he’ll be better than ever once we get going again.”
Leggett is URI’s leading scorer at 17.7 points per game. Martin is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game, while serving in a primary leadership role. Hutchinson is the first URI newcomer to deliver a breakout game this season. The freshman wing scored 15 points and looked comfortable in the offensive attack.
“Lou is starting to show a little bit of his diverse skill set,” Miller said. “The more he’s out there offensively, I think he’s a guy who can space the floor. I also think he did a good job of handling the ball in the middle of their zone. He made some good passes.”
Miller expects Freeman to be back for next week’s trip to the Cayman Islands. It will be a good growth opportunity for the Rams and a chance to match up with some strong teams.
“We’re going to have a great opportunity in the Cayman Islands for unbelievable matchups,” Miller said. “It doesn’t matter who we play. I think every team in the Caymans has a chance to be an NCAA Tournament type team. It doesn’t matter the night you play - you have to be ready.
"I’m anxious to see how competitive we are. I’m anxious to see us play with some spirit. Sometimes, you go into those tournaments in different modes. We have to go in with a chip on our shoulder. We have to be ready to go. I think in these first three games, it’s been a weird feeling. We’re just so new. New coach, new staff, new shootaround, new players. This is a chance to kind of grow up quickly together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.