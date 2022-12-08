SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Late-game collapses have been a disturbing trend for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team this season.
This one was the most painful yet.
Up 10 points on Brown with 5:49 left, the Rams didn’t make another field goal and lost every bit of their advantage. Kimo Ferrari hit a 3-pointer to give the Bears their first lead of the game with 55 seconds left, and that proved to be the game-winner. Brown prevailed 59-58 for its first win in Kingston since 1982.
“Inexcusable on our end,” said URI coach Archie Miller, who was visibly upset in the postgame press conference. “I give Brown credit. They found a way to win. They made a lot of hard-nosed hustle plays the last three to five minutes. They kind of hung in there the whole second half.
"You can tell they’re a well-coached team. Our team is not a well-coached team right now. The players want to do well, but right now, the coaches aren’t doing a good enough job. Period.”
URI moved past some of the issues that proved costly against Providence, with the defense as the biggest change. But it was all a moot point because of another stumble at the finish line. The Rams are now 2-7. Five of the losses have included serious droughts down the stretch.
“You have to win that game right there,” Miller said. “Guys have to understand how to win it. They have to believe they’re going to win it. At the end of the day, the plays that happened the last two or three minutes looked like a team that’s not well coached. I’ve got to do a better job for them. I’m irritated right now. I’m disappointed for a lot of different reasons.
"Our team is trying but we just haven’t found that confidence. We haven’t found that belief. At the end of the day, that comes from me.”
The trouble began after a fast-break layup by Malik Martin with 6:21 left. Martin also hit a free throw on Rhody’s next possession, making it a 57-47 game. From there, the Rams missed their final six shots from the field and lost three turnovers, all on unforced bad passes.
“We didn’t make the winning plays,” Miller said. “We didn’t get the stops, didn’t get the rebounds, didn’t take care of the ball, didn’t get the quality shots. The defense was probably good enough for the most part. Offensively, untimely turnovers really hurt us.”
The Rams managed to hold the lead until the final minute. Nana Owusu-Anane drove to the basket and had his shot blocked by Josaphat Bilau. Kalu Anya grabbed the rebound and kicked the ball out to Ferrari. With the shot clock dwindling, Ferrari fired a 3 and buried it.
“We shot the ball. Kalu on the glass. I saw the shot clock going down and I knew I had to put it up,” Ferrari said. “Just happy it went in.”
The Rams had opportunities to come back but couldn’t deliver. A turnover ended the ensuing possession. After Brown missed a shot, grabbed a rebound and missed again, URI snagged the defensive board and went the other way as the clock ticked under 10 seconds. Martin had a decent look from beyond the arc, but missed it, and the long rebound caromed away as time expired.
“We’ve had five opportunities to win games in the last two minutes,” Martin said. “We came up short again. We’ve got to just keep growing. Come back to work tomorrow.”
The Rams had two timeouts remaining, but Miller preferred to let the frantic scramble play out, rather than giving Brown a chance to set its defense out of a break. URI had also struggled on plays out of timeouts on previous possessions.
“Eight seconds to go and a jailbreak, the best offense you can have is in transition,” Miller said. “We had a broken play and he came down. If I was going to call a timeout, what if he went zone? He was going zone out of the timeout and doing some different things. We had turned the ball over out of three consecutive timeouts after drawing up a play. It wasn’t going well.
"My feeling on that is the best opportunity is in transition. The shot we got, maybe it wasn’t the best shot. But it was a clean look. The last possession of the game has very little to do with the previous 39 minutes, 52 seconds.”
The stretch-run struggles were exacerbated by some defensive adjustments by Brown and by Brayon Freeman fouling out with 2:02 remaining. URI’s only points in the final 5:49 came when Abdou Samb hit one of two free throws with 2:15 remaining. Brown ended the game on a 12-1 run.
The Bears now own two wins over in-state foes, having beaten Bryant last week. This is their first win at the Ryan Center since the building opened.
“Exciting win for our program,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “I don’t think we played our best, but I think URI had a lot to do with that. They were so prepared to guard us. They attacked us at the other end. They obviously controlled play most of the night, but we found a way to win.”
Freeman and Ishmael Leggett led URI with 14 points each. Martin had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Kalu Anya snagged 14 rebounds for the Bears, including the one that led to the game-winner. Kino Lilly led the Bears with 14 points.
URI will be home again on Saturday for a matchup with Army.
“I’m ready to go right now,” Miller said. “There’s only one thing to do. You’ve got to earn your way as a program, you’ve got to earn your way as a player, you’ve got to earn your way as a coach. You want to get under the covers and go hide a little bit? Wrong place. We’ve got to show up tomorrow. We’ve got another one on Saturday. I’m ready and I’ll do a better job in the next 48 hours trying to help our team.”
