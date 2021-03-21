There’s unfinished business on multiple fronts.
In a nutshell, that’s why Nate Watson plans to stick around and play a fifth season for the Providence College men's basketball team.
Taking advantage of the NCAA’s exemption that granted all winter athletes an extra year of eligibility, Watson and PC announced last Wednesday that he’ll be in Ed Cooley’s fold for the 2021-22 season. A fourth-year senior who’s on track to graduate this spring, Watson went on record saying that he plans to set the bar incredibly high in what will be his final go-round in a Friars uniform.
For starters, Watson doesn’t want a repeat of this past season (13-13, 9-10 Big East) that was capped in disappointing fashion — a loss to the lowest possible seed in the Big East Tournament (No. 11 DePaul). Among the players on the active roster, Watson remains the lone link to the last time the Friars appeared in the NCAA Tournament, in 2018.
“I didn’t like how we finished this year. That last game, it hurt my gut. I didn’t want to end my senior season losing to DePaul in the first round of the tournament,” Watson said during a Zoom call with the media. “Depending if David (Duke) comes back and new players we might get, I think we have a shot to do something big.”
Watson’s best season with the Friars featured the third-best scoring average in the Big East (16.9 ppg). He also established a career high in rebounds per game (6.7).
In talking with family members and close mentors, Watson doesn’t just want to play professionally. His goal is to suit up in the NBA.
“I want to stay in America. I think I have a better shot of playing in the NBA if I stay … raising my stock,” he said.
If that lofty ambition is going to turn into a reality, the 6-foot-10 Watson knows full well he needs to address certain parts of his game. After an injury-plagued junior season, Watson transformed his body and emerged as a powerful force that very few teams could combat.
“My expectations for myself are high. I’m trying to lead the league in a lot of categories, and coach Cooley thinks I can do that," he said. "I’m working on expanding my game. Mornings and nights, I’m going to be in the gym working my butt off. Shooting the three-ball and ball handling … I’m just trying to become the most complete player I can.”
Watson specifically mentioned Duke and was asked about Noah Horchler, his roommate and fellow senior. If Duke and Horchler follow Watson’s example, the Friars would benefit from a solid foundation that hopefully grows through improvements by current players on the roster and the impact of the transfer market.
“I’m definitely going to push for Noah to come back. Whatever David does, I'll be happy for him. I hope he thinks we have unfinished business, too,” Watson said. “As a fifth-year senior, I know what needs to be done. I want to be that leader, that guy who takes the team under his wing. I’m very confident we’re going to be better.”
Watson remembers when the Friars recruited Earl Timberlake out of Dematha Catholic High in Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-6 forward lasted just one season at Miami before entering his name in the transfer portal last week.
“Maybe I should push that a little bit,” said Watson. “I told coach Cooley that Earl Timberlake would be a good fit for us.”
Watson also brought up Xavier Johnson, the former University of Pittsburgh guard who, like Watson, is also a product of Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell High School. Johnson is on the market after averaging 15.5 points and shooting 35% from 3-point range in his third and final season with the Panthers.
“I think he would be a good fit, too,” said Watson.
In contemplating his decision to stay with the Friars, Watson felt it would be best to shrink the inner circle where only a few people were aware. None of his teammates was clued in, but several of them couldn’t wait to weigh in upon Watson putting something up on Instagram. Current players Ed Croswell and Jyare Davis expressed their approval as did former Friar Jalen Lindsey.
“I wanted to make this a surprise. I was talking to coach Cooley and [Sports Information Director] Arthur Parks, asking when we should publicize this. We decided [Wednesday] would be a good day,” Watson said. “I always had the thought in the back of my mind that I might come back.”
The opportunity to hear the cheers from the crowd at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center after playing at fan-less Alumni Hall this past season was another factor that Watson strongly took under advisement.
“I missed the screaming and hearing people chant, ‘Nate Watson!’” he said.
