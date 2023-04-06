PROVIDENCE — The case involving a suspended member of the Providence College men’s basketball program became a bit clearer Tuesday as Alyn Breed was granted bail one day after District Court Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill ruled that the 21-year-old be held following serious allegations made by his former girlfriend.
Appearing in District Court for the second time in as many days, Breed posted the $25,000 bail bond. He must surrender his passport and any firearms in his possession. Additionally, Breed must adhere to a non-contact order with his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was present in the courtroom for Tuesday’s hearing.
“We’re relieved that bail was set and grateful that the court took a second look at this issue just one day after our client was held,” Pamela Chin, filling in for Breed’s attorney Maria Deaton, said to reporters outside of District Court. “We’re hoping that he can get back into school as soon as possible and start living his life again without this … I would like to call it a bump in the road, but it’s going to derail him for some time and it’s unfortunate. It’s going to have a tremendous effect on him — emotionally and personally.”
Providence College released a statement Tuesday night with the college announcing that it is continuing to review the matter involving Breed as part of its student disciplinary process. At this time, Breed won’t be allowed to return to campus and remains suspended from the men’s basketball team as well as from all Friar facilities and activities.
The state on Tuesday announced that it withdrew its objection to bail after Assistant Attorney General Meghan E. McDonough said, “The complaining witness has become uncooperative with the state and Providence Police. The state has learned secondhand that she is recanting her original complaint and claiming she was under the influence of some kind of substance and doesn’t remember what happened.”
McDonough added that the state and Providence Police have reviewed footage of the complaining witness. A search warrant has been issued for the victim’s cellphone.
“He wants to challenge the charges that have been brought against him,” Chin told the court.
Breed was suspended from the PC basketball program on Saturday following his detainment after he was charged on multiple counts. He faces charges of first-degree robbery, domestic breaking and entering, and domestic vandalism. The case will now move to a grand jury.
The female who charged Breed went to see O’Neill sometime after Monday’s arraignment, hence the reason why all parties reported back to court for Tuesday’s status conference.
“I have concerns of her reaching out to you. You cannot respond,” O’Neill told Breed. “If she sends you 100 text messages and you respond once, you’re going to go to jail. You cannot have any contact with this woman. Let this case play out.”
Breed signed a waiver of extradition that allows him to be in Rhode Island and his native state (Georgia). His next court date will be determined by the grand jury.
After Breed and his lawyers stepped down, the attorney representing the 33-year-old female was asked by O’Neill to approach the bench.
“She is not to reach out to Mr. Breed in any way, shape or form,” O’Neill told the lawyer of the female victim.
A three-year member of the Friars, Breed was planning to return to the program for the 2023-24 season. Now his status concerning suiting up for first-year head coach Kim English remains in limbo.
“Alyn is entitled to have his liberty while challenging these charges, which we contend are false,” Chin told reporters. “Ideally, we would like to have him back at school, but those are hurdles that he’ll have to face. We’re hopeful he can put this behind him as soon as possible and have these charges addressed.”
If the complaining witness is found to have lied about the allegations brought against Breed, she could be charged with the crime of filing a false police report.
