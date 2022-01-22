SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team flirted with a blowout, then flirted with disaster on Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center.
And the disaster won out.
The Rams raced to an 18-3 lead on George Washington but couldn’t keep it up.
The Colonials inched back as Rhody failed to put them away, taking advantage of poor shooting at the free throw line and beyond the arc from URI. Continued struggles down the stretch left the door open, and the Colonials prevailed 63-61.
George Washington came in at 5-11 and 1-3 in the Atlantic 10, last among the league’s teams in KenPom rankings at 280. It’s URI’s worst loss by KenPom metrics since the 2011-12 season.
“Tough day. Humbling loss. Devastating loss to the Colonials,” URI coach David Cox said. “I’m going to give them credit first. Jamion [Christian] had them prepared. But too many self-inflicted wounds on our part, way too many self-inflicted wounds, whether it was the free throw shooting, again rearing its ugly head for the second game in a row or our inability to make open 3s. Just too many mistakes down the stretch.”
The Rams came in riding a three-game win streak and were in position to stay hot. Saturday’s matchup was the second in a three-game homestand featuring beatable opponents, and Rhody was undefeated at home.
Rhody didn’t make things easy on itself in Wednesday’s win over La Salle, but had to feel good about its chances for a better showing. George Washington was without two starters and was a 15-point underdog.
Instead, the red flags only flew higher.
URI made just 15 of 31 free throws, shooting under 50% for the second straight game. Before the La Salle game, URI was hitting at a 70% clip from the line. The Rams also struggled from 3-point range on Saturday, hoisting 19 attempts — a team-high in A-10 games — and making just two of them.
Turnovers, a frequent source of trouble for the Rams, were not a major issue. URI committed just 11. But the shooting woes loomed much larger.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” Cox said. “We had open shots. We took care of the ball tonight. We got to the free- throw line. We got exactly what we wanted all night long. We just didn’t convert the open 3s and we didn’t convert the free throws.”
George Washington was worse in the opening minutes, making just one field goal in the first 9:16 while shooting 1 for 10 with seven turnovers. The Rams led 18-3 and 20-5.
While that pace was unlikely to continue, URI didn’t come even close to it. George Washington worked back within eight by halftime, then used a 10-0 run in the second half to take its first lead of the game with 10:16 left. It was a battle from there.
“We had played outstanding defense the first eight minutes of the game,” Cox said. “Sometimes that's not necessarily sustainable, holding that gap like that. As they started to creep back in, we felt it then. I thought we were still in a good place. Just didn’t capitalize.”
URI made 10 of 14 from inside the arc in the second half but missed all seven of its 3-point tries. And two-point opportunities that yielded free throws spelled bad news. When Jeremy Sheppard missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 6:57 left, it started a string of seven consecutive missed free throws.
“Sometimes you get the yips at the line. Sometimes it becomes contagious when you see other people struggling. Sometimes it plays with your mind as well,” Cox said. “I think that’s what’s happening with the guys right now. We’ve got to be mentally stronger than that.
"We’ve got to get in here, get a lot of free throws up, which we have over the last couple of days. I thought we were prepared for that today, but it reared its ugly head again in a big way. You miss 16 free throws in a two-point game, that is the difference.”
Ishmael Leggett ended the streak when he made the second of two with 1:17 left, which tied the game.
James Bishop hit a tough jumper with 55 seconds left to put the Colonials in front 62-60, and URI never regained the lead. Sheppard made one of two with 44 seconds left. After a strong defensive possession by the Rams kept it a one-point game, Sheppard slipped and turned the ball over on the wing.
George Washington’s Qwanzi Samuels made one of two free throws with five seconds left, keeping the door open for the Rams. Ishmael El-Amin missed a 3 at the buzzer that could have won the game for URI.
Rhody missed six of eight free throws and its only two field-goal attempts over the final 3:57. El-Amin’s jumper with 3:57 left was URI’s last field goal.
Bishop scored 15 points for the Colonials and Hunter Dean had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sheppard paced URI with 12 points. Leggett and Makhel Mitchell scored 11 apiece.
URI was without Malik Martin, who is dealing with a knee injury. Jalen Carey went to the bench midway through the second half and didn’t return, though Cox said he was fine. Little-used Tres Berry came off the bench in his place.
“I conducted my timeout huddle and then at the end of that, I went over to Tres and told him to get ready,” Cox said.
URI’s schedule this year has been such that a clear picture of who the team can be is still coming into focus. The non-conference slate was light and was cut short by a long COVID pause. The good league start came mostly against teams projected for the bottom half of the A-10, although the Rams did put a scare into Davidson.
The truths figured to come later, not during a friendly homestand. Much of the season remains, but the clues that broke through Saturday were not a good sign for the Rams.
“We’ve got to have more urgency,” Cox said. “We talk about each and every day as an opportunity. That’s our mantra. We took a step back today. We’ve got to learn from that, we’ve got to grow from that. We’ll be ready for our next game. I believe in this group. I love this group of guys. We had a lull tonight. I think we had trouble handling prosperity.
"Being up the way we were early, our guys kind of took their foot off the gas. They continued to push. Give them a lot of credit for that. And that’s a maturity thing. You’ve got to handle leads and handle prosperity better than that. We didn’t do that today.”
