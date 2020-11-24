A twist in fortune has the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team joining the high rollers at Mohegan Sun this week.
Out are games against Stephen F. Austin and Towson. In is a spot in the 2K Empire Classic at the same site, with a first-round matchup against No. 18 Arizona State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and a second-round date against either No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Thanksgiving night. The Rams are still slated to conclude their stay in Connecticut with games against South Florida and San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday.
The switch happens amid scheduling upheaval across college basketball due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Baylor was originally the fourth team in the Empire Classic field, but coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19. The first domino to fall actually happened at Arizona State, where the Sun Devils announced they would pull out of the tournament because of its own medical protocols surrounding a positive test from an opponent. Less than 24 hours later, Baylor withdrew instead and Arizona State rejoined the field.
With the Empire Classic in search of a fourth team, Rhode Island was mentioned as a possibility on Monday afternoon. A few hours later, it was official.
The impacts of the pandemic on scheduling had mostly taken more than given from URI to this point. The annual matchup with Providence was canceled. Long before Mohegan Sun introduced its Bubbleville concept with dozens of teams in town, URI was an original entry in the Hall of Fame Tipoff there. Games were set against Marquette, with a second-round date against either Minnesota or Central Florida. None of those teams ended up in the final bracket, and while the replacements profiled as solid low-majors, it was a downgrade for URI's hopes of building a strong resume.
Now comes an upgrade that takes the possibilities well past even the original setup for URI. In preseason KenPom rankings, Stephen F. Austin is at 149 and Towson checks in at 202. Marquette and Minnesota are in the top 40, with UCF at 114. Arizona State is 23rd, Villanova is fourth and Boston College is at 91.
The current incarnation of the Empire Classic feels more like the multi-team events URI has grown accustomed to in past years. The Rams played LSU in Jamaica last year and Seton Hall and Virginia in Brooklyn in 2018.
Arizona State is coached by Bobby Hurley, former URI assistant and brother of former URI coach Dan Hurley. Ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll and voted second in the Pac-12's preseason poll, the Sun Devils feature one of the nation's top players in Remy Martin. He was the league's top scorer at 19.2 points per game last season and earned first-team all-conference honors. He is a preseason AP All-American this year.
The original matchup between Arizona State and Baylor — ranked No. 2 in the country — figured to be the marquee game of college basketball's opening day. URI now steps into that slot, with less hype of course, but the same stage. The game will air on ESPN. URI's first two games were previously scheduled to be streaming on FloSports.
URI's second-round opponent will be either the best team it may face all season or an opponent that will become familiar. Villanova is ranked third in the AP poll and fourth in KenPom. The Wildcats are the preseason favorite in the Big East.
Boston College checks in at No. 91 in KenPom and is already on URI's regular season schedule. The Rams will visit Chestnut Hill Dec. 4.
The switch to the Empire Classic became even more of a boon for URI on Tuesday, when Stephen F. Austin left Mohegan Sun due to a positive COVID-19 test, which would have left the Rams scrambling for another game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.