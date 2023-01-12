SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Rhode Island men’s basketball team is playing well and earned a win to show for it on Wednesday night.
Everything else? The late drought, the free throws that had to be made, the volleyball game’s worth of putback attempts to be held off?
The Rams were happy to leave those for tomorrow’s to-do list.
With all of a double-digit lead gone, Ishmael Leggett made two free throws with 17 seconds left to put the Rams back in front and St. Bonaventure missed three shots in the final five seconds as Rhody wrestled away a 68-67 victory at the Ryan Center.
“Winning cures a lot of evils, so to speak,” coach Archie Miller said. “Finding a way to exit that floor tonight and win that game, it just does wonders for your team’s morale.”
URI is 2-2 in Atlantic 10 play. Each of its last three games has been decided by three points or less, and the Rams have found a way to win two of them. If not for a late foul against La Salle, they would have won all the close games.
Finding a way to nurse leads to the finish line is next on the agenda. The Rams would like to avoid the tense moments, even if they seem to have gotten a little better at navigating them.
“To be up 11 with five to go, at some point, I hope our team — and I hope I can help our team — continue to mature enough to where we’re not in these situations,” Miller said. “It’s almost as if we play 36, 35, or 34 minutes and then all of a sudden, everyone just turns the lights off and the other team blitzes us. That’s frustrating. But I will say this: I’m so proud of our guys. They continue to get better. Our work ethic and attitude has been tremendous. We’re a much better team right now than we were two weeks ago when we played at Duquesne.”
The last few weeks have amounted to a steady tilting of the scales. The team is starting to become the best version of itself, as summed up well by Malik Martin.
“Control what you can control,” Martin said. “Can’t tell you we’re going to make every shot. But you do have the power to play hard.”
URI led for all but 1:14 against the Bonnies and had their largest advantage with 5:08 remaining.
In a script that Hollywood would reject as too repetitive, the Rams didn’t make another field goal. Three straight empty possessions — including two missed 3-pointers — set the stage for the Bonnies to rally, and they did. A 14-2 run gave them the lead, capped by a three-point play from Darryl Banks that made it 67-66 with 33 seconds left.
The Rams were searching for a response when St. Bonaventure’s Moses Flowers gambled on a pass and fouled Leggett in the process. In the midst of a career night, Leggett stepped to the line and drilled two free throws to put the Rams in front.
“We do this every day,” Leggett said. “It’s a bunch of mental reps and a lot of reps on the court when it comes to free throws. It just came second nature and they both went down, so I was glad that was the outcome.”
In a frantic final possession for the Bonnies, Kyrell Luc was forced into a tough driving leaner that bounced off. Barry Evans had a good look on a putback but missed. The ball was tipped to the rim twice more and didn’t go. It bounced up one more time and fell outside the paint as time expired.
“I thought their initial offensive rebound was in. He had a great look at it,” Miller said. “I kind of turned my head after I saw him put it up. It didn’t go in. When I turned back around, the ball was a volleyball. You’re hoping you can tap it and get it.
"We’re not the biggest group right now. We’re fortunate. They had five looks at it. At La Salle, we had about three or four right at the end of the game. We didn’t come up with it, so maybe we evened it up there. It was nerve-wracking.”
Before the dramatic finish, the Rams were in control, thanks in large part to their defense. Banks — St. Bonaventure’s leading scorer — was held to 4-of-14 shooting from the field. URI out-rebounded the Bonnies by eight.
“I thought defensively, we worked very hard,” Miller said. “We held them to 38% from the floor and 28% from 3. We were able to rebound the ball plus-8. This was a defensive win at the end of the day.”
The Rams didn’t shoot it especially well themselves, but did their usual strong work at the foul line. They attempted 16 more free throws and made 15 more, while hitting at an 83% clip.
“It’s been a strength for us all year,” Miller said. “We have some hard-driving guys. We’re quick. Ish and Jalen in particular are finding their way to the line a lot right now.”
Leggett logged his second straight double-double, finishing with 23 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. In a breakout season, this was perhaps his best.
“I thought that was maybe Ish’s best game all season,” Miller said. “The way he rebounds the ball for us, his clutch free throw shooting, and just his overall energy and effort level tonight was fantastic. In my opinion, he was the best player on the floor.”
Martin had seven points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Brandon Weston continued his steady emergence with 11 points and five rebounds. Jalen Carey and Brayon Freeman chipped in nine points each.
URI has now won four straight home games. Getting their first road win is next on the list, and they’ll have a shot on Saturday with a trip to UMass.
Whatever happens, the trend lines are positive.
“I haven’t been around a team — good season, bad season — that continues to keep listening and keep coming,” Miller said. “We have a lot of guys who are contributing to the win and in some cases aren’t getting in as much as they were. I think we’re starting to find a rotation but that doesn’t mean we have anything going on at practice with people not showing up the right way.
"That’s the thing I’ve concerned myself with for this group. We have to lay a foundation in how we do things. These guys have bought into that, in particular in late December and now here in January. It’s been really enjoyable to watch them come to work in practice.”
