SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Conference play arrives Friday night for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team and it will come with a bit of lineup shuffling.
Coach David Cox said in a media conference Thursday that sophomore center Makhi Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season with an injury suffered in Sunday’s game at Western Kentucky.
The Rams will also have a new addition on the court when Davidson visits the Ryan Center for the Atlantic-10 opener as Towson transfer Allen Betrand is now eligible thanks to a rule change by the NCAA that went into effect this week.
Tip is at 7 p.m.
Mitchell fell to the court during the first half of Sunday’s game after appearing to get briefly tangled up with an opposing player. He was helped off the court and did not return. He was seen on the bench in the second half with a knee brace on.
Mitchell’s mother, Maria, wrote on Twitter on Monday that her son would be out for the rest of the season. The school had not confirmed that news until Cox’s media availability.
“I think it’s a big loss,” Cox said. “Makhi was starting to hit his stride. He’s got size, he’s talented, he’s athletic. He provides us with depth and experience. It’s a loss definitely. But it’s an unfortunate part of this game that we’re all somewhat accustomed to at this point. So it’s next man up.”
Makhi Mitchell and twin brother Makhel transferred from Maryland during the offseason. While Makhel has grabbed a starting job with the Rams, Makhi came in with a bit more hype and added extra skill at the offensive end. Makhi was averaging 5.9 points per game and had a big showing in the win over Seton Hall with a double-double.
With the best frontcourt depth they’ve had in recent years, the Rams appear capable of absorbing the loss. The slack will be picked up by Makhel Mitchell, Antwan Walker, Jermaine Harris and D.J. Johnson, with Cox also saying some small lineups could be employed.
Betrand fits into those plans — and more. The only one of URI’s five transfers who did not apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility now gets it anyway after the NCAA Division I Council voted this week to grant eligibility to all transfers.
A 6-foot-5 wing with a solid frame, Betrand was a third-team All-CAA selection at Towson last season.
“It frees him up to play right away,” Cox said. “Huge addition. He’s a shot-maker. He’s a bully in the paint, a true North Philly kid. He brings attitude and energy. He’s been one of our most dynamic leaders slash coaches for the past two months. To actually get him out there playing is something we look forward to.”
As they deal with the changes, the Rams will greet a familiar opponent to tip off conference play. They’ve played a home-and-home series with Davidson each of the past four seasons and have also met the Wildcats twice in A-10 Tournament play.
Davidson is 3-3 this season and features first-team all-conference pick Kellan Grady.
“Tough opponent for your first conference matchup,” Cox said. “One of the better coaches in college basketball, and they run one of the better motion systems in college basketball. And they’ve got some weapons. So we’re going to have to be locked in defensively at a high level tomorrow.”
URI carries a 3-4 record into the matchup, having tested itself against a difficult non-conference schedule.
“We kind of shot for the stars there,” Cox said. “We can learn so much more about ourselves in tough hard-fought losses than we can in blowout victories. Those are kind of for the parents, for the fans, for the guys just to feel good.
"Without the luxury of having a 12- or 13-game non-conference schedule, we felt it was much more important to play meaningful games, even with obviously the possibility we would lose, because of the possibility we would grow from it.”
The URI-Davidson matchup will be the second league game of the season for the A-10, after UMass and La Salle opened things up Wednesday. It’s been a solid first month for the league, with Richmond getting signature wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt and St. Louis topping LSU. URI has chipped in with the win over Seton Hall.
“I think we’ve had a really good showing,” Cox said. “Some of the teams picked toward the bottom I guess have struggled a little bit, but for the most part, our top six or seven teams have done really well in the non-conference season.”
The game will air on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.