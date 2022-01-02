Within the flow of Ed Cooley’s offensive scheme at Providence College, there has always been a method to the madness when it comes to playing guards who do multiple things.
Both guards might be strong with their handle, yet one might flourish more when playing off the ball. The best example during the Cooley-led era at PC came during the two seasons when Kris Dunn was a teammate of Kyron Cartwright in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
Whenever the two were paired together, Dunn was empowered to focus more on finding ways to get to the rim while the dependable Cartwright took on the lion’s share of the ballhandling duties.
Fast forward to current times and the Friars are trending in a direction where the primary premise is rooted in what the Dunn/Cartwright tandem brought to the table.
You might say the union between Jared Bynum and Al Durham was a concept that Cooley couldn’t wait to hatch after Durham decided to spend his graduate transfer season at PC.
In the three games Bynum has played since returning to the lineup following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, Cooley has gone out of his way to feature a backcourt where Bynum teams up with Durham. Similar to previous Big East wins over UConn and Seton Hall, both proved influential in PC’s 70-53 takedown of DePaul on New Year’s Day.
From scoring, to running the show, to making trips to the free-throw line, Bynum and Durham succeeded in checking off all those important boxes against the Blue Demons.
With a Friar-best 17 points, Durham took on the role of PC's primary scorer on an afternoon when Nate Watson was predominantly quiet (three points on 1 of 9 shooting) while A.J. Reeves played limited minutes after suffering a finger injury early in the game.
Coming off the bench, Bynum supplied 12 points and seven assists on Saturday after netting 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting against Seton Hall.
Perhaps the most impressive stat is that Durham and Bynum shot a combined 8 of 10 at the free-throw line. It’s a telling figure that speaks to the ability that both seem to possess when it comes to getting by a defender and initiating contact on their way to the rim.
“I think he changes the pace of the game and gives us a different look,” said Cooley about Bynum following the DePaul game. “Anytime you can have a secondary ballhandler out on the floor and have some options to make shots, plus having a post presence like [Ed Croswell] and Nate, I think it gives you good floor balance. You just have to be a good quarterback in making sure the right guys are touching the ball in their sweet spots.”
Another stat that jumps off the page in sizing up PC’s second-ever 3-0 start in Big East play is turnovers, specifically the lack thereof. The Friars have turned the ball over just 26 times over the aforementioned three-game span. In the four games without Bynum, Providence committed 49 turnovers — a sum that speaks volumes to how much Bynum was missed as extra responsibility was heaped onto Durham’s plate.
For now, Cooley likes the concept of bringing Bynum off the bench. The minutes between Bynum and Durham have been managed where both have been on the court for roughly the same amount of time. Through three league games, Durham is averaging 32 minutes while Bynum is averaging 28 minutes.
So far, the pairing of two capable facilitators who can also create for themselves is something that’s working for the Friars.
“They’re some of the best playmakers I’ve ever played with. The way Jared is able to get into the lane and kick out or finish, it’s the same thing with Al,” forward Justin Minaya said.
