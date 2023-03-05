PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley used “arrogant” and “complacent” to describe the whitewashing his Providence Friars were administered on Saturday — an 82-58 beatdown by a shorthanded Seton Hall team that came in on a three-game losing streak.
As for PC, so much for heading into the Big East Tournament riding a wave of momentum. For the third time in a four-game span, the Friars leaked substantial oil defensively with the opposing team scoring 80-plus points.
It’s one thing to allow that many points to NCAA Tournament-caliber teams such as UConn and Xavier. It’s another thing to be taken to the woodshed by a Seton Hall team that entered Saturday ranked 177th in the country, per KenPom’s offensive adjusted efficiency metric.
“Quite frankly, we didn’t show up,” said Cooley after suffering the worst loss in his 12 seasons on the job at Providence. “Our will and want was left somewhere on Smith Street. It definitely wasn’t at the [Amica Mutual Pavilion], I can tell you that.”
The lackluster performance — PC shot 40% and missed 19-of-23 from 3 — prompted the occasional showering of boos from Friar fans who walked out of the AMP with a sour taste after PC dropped its second straight home game.
“I look at that as a positive. They expect better and so do I,” Cooley said.
Defending the pick-and-roll continues to be a sore spot as the Pirates shot a season-best 63% and canned 10 3-pointers.
The sight of opposing teams posting up PC’s guards is becoming all too common with Providence picking a bad time to stall out with the scene now shifting to Madison Square Garden and the Big East Tournament.
"We haven’t guarded anybody in two weeks. There’s not one positive thing I can say about our defense," Cooley said. "Our defense is soft, not connected, non-verbal … we’re not contesting shots. To have our worst loss of our tenure [at home] on Senior Night is embarrassing.
"Seton Hall played an arrogant team today, that’s who they played. They played an arrogant, complacent team."
Did the Friars peak too early?
Providence is 4-4 in its last games — all coming since the start of February with two of those wins coming against last-place Georgetown. Traditionally, PC teams under Cooley have improved as the season goes along.
This particular Friar incarnation is trending in the wrong direction with questions abounding about what Cooley and his staff can do to fix the woes.
“As the leaders, you can’t come in and be angry. You can’t have a negative overtone that drains the energy from the room. We have to continue to inspire and motivate and put these young men in a position to have success the next time we play,” Cooley said. “Right now, I feel a lot of anger. It’s my job to take that anger and turn it into will and want and a passion to win.”
Are the Friars ready for the do-or-die Big East Tournament? Cooley didn’t mince words about a team that will likely fall out of the Top 25 polls when they’re released on Monday. The fact that PC is a near lock to appear in the NCAA Tournament offered no solace for a coach who in so many words noted that fences need to be mended and fast.
“Adversity is something that I love. It brings about the opportunity to change and find out who you really are. Are we frauds? Who knows, but adversity will bring out the best in some people. Hopefully, it brings out the best in our group. The ones who handle [adversity] are the ones who come out on top,” Cooley said. “We’ll figure it out. It’s not the end of the world.
"I’m very optimistic about what we can do when we get to New York, but based on the optics of what my team has done in three of the last four games, we’ve got to make sure we change some things.”
Might those changes result in a different starting five when the Friars take the court on MSG come Thursday?
“I can’t answer that honestly,” Cooley said. “I want to give people a chance to change. Losing one game isn’t the end of the world. In leadership, you make changes that make a difference.”
