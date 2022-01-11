The message in these trying times that no college sports program wants to hear — “your team has to be shut down because of COVID-19” — has finally been told to the Providence College men’s basketball program.
Roughly six hours before Tuesday’s scheduled 9 p.m. Eastern tipoff at Creighton (Omaha, Neb.), the Big East Conference sent out a memo that said the game involving the Friars and Bluejays would not take place due to COVID concerns within the Friars’ camp. Providence has dealt with postponements and cancellations throughout the season-and-a-half that the pandemic has largely shaped how business has been conducted, yet this marks the first time that a COVID issue has sprung up within Ed Cooley’s program.
Per the conference’s revamped stance on games lost due to the virus, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the PC-Creighton game in accordance with the parameters of the policy. The Friars are familiar with the Big East’s willingness to reschedule following the Dec. 22 game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center was moved to Jan. 20 after COVID complications arose with the Georgetown camp.
Why did Tuesday’s game get nixed after the Friars — ranked 23rd in the latest AP poll and No. 20 in the latest coaches poll — flew out to Omaha? Per sources, at least three PC players tested positive, a sum that, when you add the injury status concerning A.J. Reeves (finger) along with the fact that neither member of this year’s freshman class has played this season — per the media notes, Rafael Castro and Legend Geeter are up to 16 games lost due to injury/illness, Providence was left with fewer than seven scholarship players for the game against Creighton.
In accordance with the Big East, basketball teams must be able to roll out at a minimum seven scholarship players.
The next question to ask is how many games the Friars end up missing while they’re on a pause. Saturday’s game against UConn figures to be in jeopardy while next Tuesday’s road game at Seton Hall is not a sure thing. It’s possible the next PC game could be the aforementioned rescheduled game against Georgetown that’s on the docket one week from this Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.