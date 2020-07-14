PROVIDENCE — Three years ago, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley was thrust into an uncomfortable situation in his native state.
In the wake of the tragic circumstances involving George Floyd, Cooley — appearing this past Monday on Jon Rothstein’s College Hoops Today podcast — recounted a jarring episode during a night out. Setting the scene, Cooley was sitting with his wife, Nurys, at an outdoor bar when he offered to send a cocktail to an individual he happened to recognize.
“[That person said] ‘I will never that let an n-word person buy me anything,’” Cooley said as part of a 20-minute interview with Rothstein. “These are difficult times. It’s like the perfect storm when you look at the social injustice issues that have always been on the surface yet have resurfaced its ugly head in a lot of different ways.
“As much as we want to win games and help other people, what are we doing for ourselves and how are we taking ownership for some of the things we have done? How can we make this a better world?” Cooley added. “To me, racism and bigotry is a thought process. I don’t think they are born racist or have bigotry in their bones. It is a learning process.”
After Floyd's death, Cooley’s emotions ranged from “angry” to “sad” to hurt.”
“I feel that was a modern-day picture of everyday life that isn’t seen,” he said. “Even to this day, I’m one of very few minorities in rooms of the majority. How authentic are some of those relationships in the position that I’m in? Are people valuing you for who you are or what you are? You’re constantly evaluating that.
“At the end of the day, we live in America where democracy should be adhered to at its highest standard.”
Married to a former police officer, Cooley made it clear that he doesn’t want all members of law enforcement to be cast in an unfavorable light.
“I don’t put all police officers in the same boat. Some of my best friends [are in law enforcement] and who are the godparents of my children,” he said. “One apple doesn’t destroy the bunch.”
In college basketball circles, Cooley is a trailblazer. He became the first Black assistant coach at Boston College before earning the distinction as the first Black head coach at Fairfield University and PC. In a leadership role, he finds himself in prime position to educate based off what he’s seen and heard.
“Hopefully the places I’ve been to and the place I’m at are able to make change based on conversation,” Cooley said.
Five of the 11 Big East head coaches are Black, which is a strong statement when comparing it to Power 5 conferences. Among the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12, you’re talking 65 spots with eight African Americans sitting in the top coaching chair.
“I’m proud of the [Big East’s] athletic directors and presidents, but I’m not sitting here saying that I’m pro-Black. I’m pro-people," Cooley said. "If you’re doing the right thing for people, that’s what I’m caring about. I think presidents and administrators have to look outside the box. So many at our institutions, donors have a lot to do with who gets hired. In saying that, how many of those Power 5 schools have female presidents or athletic directors? Most people hire who they’re comfortable with and can identify with right away. It’s all about doing it the right way. Who is the best person for the job without judgement or perception?”
Shifting gears to the 2020-21 Friars, Cooley says there’s much uncertainty that stems from the current pandemic and not having the chance to work with the players on-campus during the summer. On paper, Cooley believes the main characteristics that have defined past Friar teams — toughness, versatility, defensive ability — should shine through despite losing five players to graduation.
“Hopefully last year’s turnaround will be the fabric and in the DNA of this year’s team,” Cooley said.
Cooley confirmed that the school has filed a waiver request that would allow Syracuse transfer Brycen Goodine to begin playing next season. Goodine has three years of eligibility left. It’s still to be determined if a similar approach will be taken with La Salle transfer Ed Croswell, who has two years remaining.
“We still have one scholarship left [for next season] and could use some frontcourt help,” Cooley said.
