PROVIDENCE —Does sporting a 2-0 record in Big East play have a nice ring to it? If you’re the Providence College men's basketball team, absolutely.
Now for the cross examination, one that features a glass-half-empty vibe to it upon learning that it will be a silent Wednesday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
PC’s latest conference victory stems from not even setting foot on the court. The current Big East policy dictates that Georgetown has been assigned a loss in the standings after COVID-19 concerns arose in the Hoyas’ camp. Conversely, PC has been awarded a win.
Should Big East teams be assigned a defeat at a time when the potency of the virus is resulting in massive cancellations across college basketball? For an answer to that, let’s check the temperature of DePaul University after Thursday’s originally scheduled game against Seton Hall was nixed due to COVID issues surrounding the Blue Demons.
“The current Big East forfeit policy was put in place and was supported during a different phase of the pandemic” was what was posted to Twitter late Monday night by DePaul Athletic Director Dewayne Peevy.
Currently, the Blue Demons are 0-2 in league play after also forfeiting a game, against Creighton, that was supposed to take place this past Monday night.
“We will do everything possible to rescind the two losses on our record because we did everything possible to play this week, even if it meant dressing the minimum five players,” wrote Peevy.
Besides DePaul and Georgetown, the Big East assigned a forfeit loss to Seton Hall after the Pirates proved unable to post against St. John’s this past Monday. If both Big East teams have an insufficient number of players due to COVID-19 both shall be assigned forfeits that will be applied to the conference standings.
Without having played a Big East game, Seton Hall will carry a 1-1 league record into next Wednesday’s game at the Dunk against a fellow nationally ranked league member. Seton Hall is 15th in both national polls, while PC debuted this week as the No. 22 team in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches’ poll.
As for those holding tickets for the PC-Georgetown game, the school announced Tuesday that season-ticket holders will receive a credit on their account toward the 2022-23 season based on a 19-game schedule, assuming the game is not played. Mini-plan and single-game purchasers have the option to exchange their Georgetown tickets for tickets to either the Seton Hall game or when Xavier comes to the Dunk on Feb. 23.
This marks the second straight year that PC and Georgetown will not partake in a traditional home-and-home series. Providence’s home game from last season against the Hoyas was postponed and ultimately never rescheduled.
