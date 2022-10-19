NEW YORK — The opportunity to play with a dynamic Big East guard who’s a deft ballhandler and is no slouch when it comes to scoring? Sign up four of the newcomers to this year’s Providence College squad who happened to represent the program at Tuesday’s Big East Media Day.
That same guard who proved to be a draw for those jumping out of the transfer portal received PC’s lone individual preseason accord as Jared Bynum was voted first-team All-Big East by the league’s head coaches. It’s a feather in the cap of one of the few holdovers from last year’s memorable campaign and helps to further validate why Clifton Moore, Noah Locke, Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins chose to join the Friars.
“It was definitely a draw … playing with a veteran guard. Jared has certainly proven himself in this league and will be an even better player this year,” said Moore, the graduate transfer big man who previously made stops at Indiana and La Salle.
“He’s a great passer and can also score. They’ve got to guard him,” said Carter, on the scene with the Friars after spending his first year of college ball at South Carolina.
Added Hopkins, who came to PC after spending his freshman year at Kentucky, “When I was at my previous school, I watched a lot of Providence games and could see that Jared was a unique point guard. He’s a lead-first guard and can also score. If he can score and get his teammates involved, that takes the pressure off of us. He’s so dynamic. Playing with someone like that is big for me.”
Skill set aside, Bynum’s new teammates sang from the same sheet of music and raved about the guard’s ability to help unite a PC team that features seven new players.
“He’s stepped up his leadership role and felt that responsibility to bring us together on and off the court,” said Moore.
“He’s been here for a while and knows the dynamic of the team,” said Noah Locke, a grad transfer via Florida and Louisville. “I feel that Jared is the best leader for us. He’s vocal and also does it out there on the court.”
“He knows the system and coach [Ed] Cooley. We trust Jared and he trusts us to the point where we’re all connected,” Carter said.
On taking the leadership baton and running with it, Bynum gave credit to Al Durham and how last season’s key import wasted little time in making his presence felt.
“It’s about taking what I learned and applying my twist … talking more on offense and defense and in the locker room,” Bynum said. “It’s about easing the new guys into the program. At the same time, I look to them as well. They’re my teammates. We see each other as equals.”
Friars picked fifth
If the conference’s coaches are a barometer, the expectation is that the Friars will be very competitive this season as the page is turned from last season’s run to the Sweet 16. PC was picked to finish fifth, behind Creighton (first), Xavier (second), Villanova (third) and Connecticut (fourth).
“I think it’s respect for our program because we only have three returning players. I think it’s respect to the players we have recruited,” Cooley said. “At the end of the day, it’s not where you’re picked. Hopefully [the Big East coaches] are right or a little bit wrong, and we’re a little bit higher.”
As a reminder, Providence was pegged to finish seventh by Big East coaches before soaring to last year’s regular-season title, the first in program history.
“No one is thinking of preseason rankings when the season starts,” said Bynum.
Cooley joins committee
Cooley is no stranger when it comes to serving as an ambassador where the basketball community prospers. His latest endeavor includes a membership seat at the table of the NCAA’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
“We want someone in the room when decisions are being made,” Cooley said, noting that he was approached about the idea of joining by Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. “They were looking for a coach and I was fortunate to be one of the names to be mentioned. The committee thought I could help give them perspective on the changes within the game and where it’s trying to go.”
Walsh joins Pitino
When Bob Walsh informed Cooley that Iona head coach Rick Pitino had given him a call about the possibility of joining the Gaels as an assistant coach, Cooley told his good friend to not give it a second thought. Translation: Get to the New Rochelle, N.Y., campus as soon as you can.
“It’s a homecoming for him, and I look forward to watching Bob grow in his quest to once again become a head coach,” Cooley said.
Walsh served as PC’s Associate Director of Player Development over the past three seasons.
“It’s kind of a work in progress. We’ve got some hurdles that we’ve got to deal with,” said Cooley, responding to a question about filling the position. “Hopefully in the near future, we’ll be able to have something.”
