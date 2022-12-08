PROVIDENCE — Many of the Providence College basketball fans who made the late-night trek to the Amica Mutual Pavilion no doubt reveled in the efficiency that was displayed on both ends of the floor in the Friars’ 99-59 pasting of a shorthanded and undermanned Manhattan College squad.
Led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Bryce Hopkins, PC enjoyed a December edition of a Thanksgiving feast.
After emphasizing a faster offensive pace for the last several days, the Friars practiced what coach Ed Cooley preached against the Jaspers, who went from trailing 14-9 to falling into a 21-point hole at halftime. PC shot 57% for the game while Manhattan experienced nothing but a steady diet of iron unkind (34%).
“This was a game about Providence … what we’re trying to do and where we’re trying to go,” Cooley said. “Overall, I thought our energy and continuity was good for 40 minutes. We want to continue to improve and that’s what these games are about. This was an opportunity for us to work on our confidence … more about us than the opponent.”
The coach was pleased to see Providence (7-3) hand out 24 assists on 37 baskets and how the group didn’t show any signs of taking the foot off the gas after bolting out to a big lead. Defending the 3-point line continues to be a sore spot as Manhattan (3-5) shot 6-of-12 from distance during the opening half.
“You don’t want to be negative, but that’s an area of concern that we need to continue to improve on,” Cooley said.
The PC player who joined Cooley at the postgame podium was redshirt freshman Rafael Castro, who provided six points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. The coach lauded Castro’s ability to keep pressing after the 6-foot-11 forward found himself behind veterans Ed Croswell (15 points) and Clifton Moore (12 points) at the start of the season.
“He’s a vital part of our future but also a vital part this year,” Cooley said. “He’s afforded himself more minutes based on his production on the floor.”
Added Castro, “Whether it’s a blocked shot or coming in and talking, I’m trying to change the game with my energy.”
Devin Carter delivered a solid stat line – 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, and 2 of 2 from 3.
“His energy and toughness … he always has his hands on the ball,” Cooley said. “He’s a wild dude out there and makes a lot of things happen.”
PC returns to the court on Saturday hosting Albany at 2:30 p.m.
