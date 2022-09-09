PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley will celebrate his 53rd birthday on Saturday. He received an early gift from Providence College in the form of a multiyear contract extension — the third one he’s been awarded since 2016.
Piggybacking off the significant piece of news, does Tuesday’s announcement officially clinch that when the day comes and Cooley retires from coaching college basketball, he will do so after being at the helm for the Friars?
“That is definitely the goal,” athletic director Steve Napolillo said Tuesday.
As for making sure that “Friar for Life” remains synonymous with Cooley, the head coach who’s preparing for his 12th season at PC held plenty of bargaining chips in the wake of leading Providence to the program’s first Big East regular-season championship and first appearance in the Sweet 16 in 25 years.
More honors came with Cooley taking home numerous coaching laurels, none more prestigious than being tabbed as the Naismith National Coach of the Year.
Dialogue between the school, the coach and Cooley’s representative (Boston-based attorney Dennis Coleman) had been taking place before PC made it a March Madness to savor.
Ultimately, the baton was passed from since-retired athletic Bob Driscoll to Napolillo, who prioritized ironing out a deal with Cooley the moment he assumed his current role on July 1.
“There’s no better match in the country between a head coach and an institution than Providence College and Ed Cooley,” Napolillo said. “Last year gave us a taste, but we want to get to the Final Four. We want to compete for a national championship, and I truly believe we can do that under coach Cooley.”
Generally, when you hear about a coach receiving an extension, the natural inclination is to believe that more years and more money were added to the current pact. Back in March, Driscoll told the Call/Times that Cooley “has one of the longest contracts of anybody in the country. We did that a couple of years ago,” a reference to the 2019 negotiations that took place after Cooley received overtures from Michigan.
In speaking with Napolillo, it would appear the latest agreement between Cooley and PC features an infrastructure component that enables the Friars to better compete at the highest level at a time when the coffers of schools who aren’t receiving cash bonanzas from their football programs continue to try their darndest to remain ahead of the curve.
“This is about giving Ed the resources to retain, reward and attract assistant coaches. In this new era of name, image and likeness, we’re continuing to do everything we can at the highest level for our student-athletes,” Napolillo said.
Cooley’s first 11 seasons at PC feature a portfolio that includes six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Back in 2016, it was safe to assume the college signed him through the 2028 season. Much has changed since the first time the concept of referring to Cooley as a “Friar for Life” was introduced, yet the one thing that hasn’t changed is the bond between the hometown product and the Big East school that resides in the same city where the conference was born.
“Ed is fully engaged in the depth and breadth of the Providence College mission and the daily life of the college. We are so very pleased with and grateful for his continued commitment to PC, and this contract extension is, in turn, our commitment to him that we will continue to support him and the men's basketball program to the highest degree,” PC President Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement.
Added Napolillo, “You needed to get to a point where it was right for both parties. This extension is a commitment from the institution and shows love and respect for what coach Cooley has done for the program and the college.”
