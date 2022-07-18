PROVIDENCE — A mega event like the one orchestrated by the Friends of Friar Basketball and Providence College doesn't get staged without connections.
That’s where Harold Starks comes into play.
A former Friars guard who these days wears multiple hats within the PC athletic department, Starks can pick up the phone and cut right to the heart of the matter with the man who coached him at Providence, Rick Pitino, and one of his better-known teammates, Billy Donovan. Can they come back to campus for a few days in late July?
“That’s the part that made contacting them that much easier and them being receptive to taking that call,” Starks said. “This is who we have coming back. It’s going to be awesome.”
By applying that personal touch and hinting that many members of PC’s famed ’87 Final Four team were planning to be in town, Starks proved successful in landing commitments from two of the headliners that will be on stage for the "Friar Legacy Coaches Round Table" scheduled for Thursday, July 28, inside Alumni Hall.
Pitino and Donovan will be joined by current Providence coach Ed Cooley as well as past Friars coaches Rick Barnes, Pete Gillen and Tim Welsh for a Q&A session led by ESPN basketball commentator Doris Burke, another well-known Friar basketball alum.
As Starks explained, the roundtable discussion was Cooley’s brainchild that helped transform what the Friends of Friar Basketball (FOB) initially had planned for their annual summer reunion in conjunction with the organization’s 10th anniversary.
A dinner cruise in Boston on top of teeing it up at Cranston Country Club were met favorably when Starks reached out to Friars from the past. It then dawned on him that a pair of memorable Friar teams are celebrating anniversaries. Thirty-five years have passed since the ’87 Friars waltzed their way to that year’s Final Four in New Orleans, while the ’97 Friars that achieved Elite Eight status are 25 years removed from said milestone.
Add the historical perspective coupled with the wave of momentum the Friars continue to ride following last year’s memorable campaign and what you have is a proverbial carrot that’s too enticing to not swipe at.
“We wanted to do something special for the [FOB] group besides our golf outing that we have every year,” Starks said. “Everyone syncing their calendars where everyone had the same time off, and then having people be willing to come to Providence … the success we had this past season helps because we’re back in the spotlight. Wherever [past] players were during our [Sweet 16 run], it starts a whole different kind of conversation.”
By drawing commitments from the players and coaches from the ’87 and ’97 squads, Starks succeeded in adding significance to a reunion that traditionally has been open to all former Providence players. The coaches roundtable was the last piece added to what’s officially become a three-day extravaganza that pays homage to the past.
“Something like [the roundtable discussion] is big for the community while the Friday night cruise [July 29 in Boston] is big for the players themselves,” said Starks, noting the list of expected attendees includes a pair of coaches from Pitino’s staff from his Friar days: Stu Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.
An estimated 30 players who suited up for Barnes are expected to return to PC’s campus. The list includes Michael Smith, Dickey Simpkins and Austin Croshere. From the ’97 group, Starks says he expects to see God Shammgod, Jamal Thomas, Corey Wright, Jason Murdock and Ruben Garces. Two of the top scorers in program history will be present: Ryan Gomes and Eric Murdock.
“The guys will come back and see their former teammates and just reminisce. That’s what this is all about … enjoying each other’s company and being part of the Friar family,” Starks said.
Tickets for the July 28 event are $500 and include a reception starting at 3 p.m. and the aforementioned 90-minute coaches roundtable discussion beginning at 4 p.m. Email hstarks@providence.edu for more information.
“It’s the biggest reunion the college has ever had as far as basketball alumni,” Starks added.
