PROVIDENCE – The nightly rounds were made, sometimes taking place as late as 1:30 in the morning.
If Kim English wasn’t located in his dorm room on the Notre Dame Prep campus, his head coach, Ryan Hurd, didn’t see the need to sound the general alarm. Even at an ungodly hour, the odds were off the charts that English was safe and sound — getting up shots in the gym as a means to feed his insatiable appetite to always improve.
Sometimes, the late-night basketball excursion involved English venturing off campus after receiving permission from Hurd. Once again, there was no reason to be suspicious. Hurd knew exactly where English was headed: the Boston Celtics practice facility located in Waltham, Mass. In a prime example of it pays to have friends in high places in relation to all-hour access to an NBA team’s command center, English joined his Notre Dame teammate/roommate Ryan Allen, younger brother of former Celtics guard Tony Allen.
“They were getting up as many shots as they could. To me, that was the coolest thing in the world. You’re getting better. That’s what you’re here for,” said Hurd, the head coach of the 2007-08 Notre Dame Prep squad that included English who on Thursday was officially hired as the next men’s basketball head coach at Providence College.
“It’s ingrained in him to be the best he can be,” said Hurd, capping off the story pertaining to English’s desire to burn the midnight oil with a ball in his hands and a rim in his sights.
***
Hurd’s first year as Notre Dame Prep’s head coach coincided with English’s arrival from his native Baltimore. They jammed a lot of memories into that aforementioned 2007-08 season at the now-closed NEPSAC school located in Fitchburg, Mass.
It took some time before common ground was reached between the coach and his guard.
“We butted heads in the beginning because we’re so competitive. He wanted to be a leader and I wanted him to prove it. We went around and around during the fall [months] before we realized that we had the same exact goal and could work together to get there,” Hurd recalled. “I loved every minute coaching him. He was easy to respect. That’s all I ever wanted. I used to tell kids all the time that I don’t care who you are — be a dude who works his tail off and someone I can count on. That’s who he was.”
How English secured a scholarship to the University of Missouri offered a glimpse into the life he’s led as a college coach since 2015.
“He wasn’t a high major lock until he played his way into it,” said Hurd, recalling English’s recruitment. “There are guys who got taps on the shoulder and were told, ‘You’re going to be an incredible player.’ Then there are guys who have the frame but are not going to be an explosive dunker. That’s what put Kim in position to be a great coach. He had to teach himself how to be successful on the court. It allows him to view the game in a way where it allows him to be a good teacher.
“Whether you’re in seventh grade or at the end of an NBA season, we all get asked to take off the uniform at some point and ask what’s next. There are some who are done because the game has filled their life long enough, but there are others who have to find ways to keep going,” Hurd delved further. “There are some people where the game is just in you. You’re not happy unless you’re participating.”
***
Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012, English logged 41 career games in an NBA setting. Three years later, he was hooping it up overseas when he realized the time had come to pivot away from making a living playing basketball.
Fortunately, a soft landing awaited him courtesy of Frank Haith, his college coach at Missouri. In 2015, Haith was the head coach at the University of Tulsa. Under the title of Director of Player Development, English was added to the Tulsa staff.
“Maybe a lot of people wouldn’t have gotten that as a first job,” Hurd said. “That speaks volumes as to whom Kim is as a leader … that Frank could trust him to come in right away and teach.”
X’s and O’s aside, Hurd laid out why his former player won’t have any problem connecting with his new fanbase.
“He naturally cares. When the people of Providence are meeting him in the weeks ahead, it won’t be a casual, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ as he walks by. He’s going to be picking up things about you. You’re going to see him at some point in the near future and he’s going to ask about your dog. It’s not an act. He legitimately cares about you. You’re not just a nameless face. That’s what allows him to relate to the kids who are playing for him,” Hurd said.
“I tell people all the time, that people aren’t going to trust you as a coach until you’ve had an opportunity to go to bat for them and they see what you’re made of. That’s where he will pass the test. Those are the people who go to the extra level. For Kim, caring is natural.”
For English, all the opportunities he’s had as a player and now as a coach can be chalked up to expanding his learning horizons.
“He’s a student of the game,” Hurd said. “Whether he was sitting on the bench for the Detroit Pistons and seeing what was happening on the floor … he would put something into his card catalog that he would use someday. If he sees you do something, he’s going to go out and perfect it. He’s going to put it in his bag.”
***
Currently an assistant basketball coach at Brewster [N.H.] Academy, Hurd insists that English will feel right at home when he walks into a NEPSAC school for recruiting purposes while wearing Providence garb.
“He understands prep school basketball,” said Hurd, adding that he hopes to be an asset for his former player. “He’s somebody I trust. If a kid were to ask what I thought of Kim English, I’m going to be effusive in my praise.
“There are still a lot of guys [at the NEPSAC level] who remember him and how he conducted himself. He knows that the NEPSAC is more recruitable than people think … the fifth, sixth and seventh guys on the roster are also high major players. He’s well aware of what the talent is and who he wants to coach. He’s going to walk into a gym and say, ‘I can coach that kid. That’s the kid I want.’”
