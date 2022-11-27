PROVIDENCE — Lather, rinse, repeat.
Presented with another opportunity to iron out the kinks against one of college basketball’s lesser weights, the grand experiment known as coalescing this new batch of Providence College Friars continues to be nothing short of turbulence.
PC flexed its muscles for enough stretches to put down Columbia, 78-64, before a Saturday gathering of 9,125 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
First, the positives. The Friars (5-2) handed out 21 assists on 30 baskets as senior Jared Bynum once again served as a facilitator as opposed to a scoring threat. Bynum collected seven assists on Saturday. He dished out six assists in the Thanksgiving Eve win against Merrimack.
“He’s got to set the table for us,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “Great points have a feel of when to go and give the ball to guys in their spots. I think he’s getting better in both areas.”
The two players who joined Cooley for the postgame press conference were lauded for their ability to come off the bench and provide energy — something that was in short supply at times against Columbia.
Alyn Breed provided nine points in 12 minutes while Jayden Pierre continues to display a knack that figures to earn the freshman even more time going forward. Pierre finished with co-scoring honors — his 13 points was equaled by Ed Croswell — while registering a plus-16.
“Coming off the bench, you can get a feel of what’s going on and see things that the guys on the court need to pick up on,” said Breed.
Added Pierre, “We want to play at a high impact because we know it’s going to make us better.”
Pierre and Breed combined for back-to-back threes that helped PC surge to a 64-43 lead in the second half. Fresh off a tough last-second loss to Binghamton, Columbia was well within striking distance with still plenty of time remaining — 47-41 with 13:34 left.
Sticking with the energy theme that Cooley harped up several times during his postgame address, the Friars were outscored in second-chance points (17-8) and gave up too many offensive rebounds to their coach’s liking (11).
You overcome both areas when your talent is vastly superior to your opponent, but struggling in either area won’t fly against the next two opponents – TCU on Wednesday night and URI on Saturday. Both games will be on the road.
One thing is certain and Cooley needs to start paring down his rotation. Ten of the 11 players who saw the court Saturday logged 10 or more minutes.
“It’s hard to have a 10-man rotation with the way I play and coach. Again, the guys who get it done in practice are the ones you see in the game,” Cooley said. “Normally, many teams have a set rotation by now. That’s something that’s definitely coming.”
For those who wish to be part of the rotation, it would be best to bring the effort and enthusiasm.
“Right now, it’s something that’s missing,” Cooley said.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.