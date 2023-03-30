PROVIDENCE — There was no talk of dreaming big, nor any mention of cutting down the nets as Big East and/or national champions.
That doesn’t mean that Kim English is treading lightly, nor moving slowly.
His introductory press conference at Alumni Hall on Wednesday offered him a chance to step away from the pressing matters of the job — namely recruiting, retention and rounding out the staff — to feel the passion of a fan base that has experienced a roller coaster of emotions over the past few weeks. Still, it was clear that business was on English’s mind as he seeks to shape the Friars roster for next season and beyond.
Naturally, English was asked about the status of Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter, two All-Big East players who have yet to decide what their next step will entail.
“Hopefully soon,” English said to the media after delivering heartfelt remarks while standing on the same stage that was occupied by PC President Rev. Kenneth Sicard and Athletic Director Steve Napolillo along with new women’s basketball head coach Erin Batth. “I’m really enjoying getting to know those guys.”
Hopkins and Carter attended Wednesday’s presser, both sitting in the front row.
In the aftermath of Tuesday night’s social media sensation where English challenged Jayden Pierre to a game of 1-on-1 and allegedly defeated the guard who has announced he’s transferring from PC, the new coach confirmed that he’s also played 1-on-1 against Hopkins. English added that he wasn’t wearing sneakers when he stepped on the court against the Friars’ leading scorer and rebounder from this past season.
“We were just messing around. I love Bryce’s game,” English said when asked if Hopkins, listed at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, backed the coach, who stands 6-foot-6 and played at 200 pounds during his college career at Missouri, into the lowpost.
Whether Carter or Hopkins elect to return to PC or head elsewhere, English doesn’t view the practice of getting players to hop out of the transfer portal as a sign that a program is starting from scratch. In less than a week on the job, English has landed commitments from players who previously played for him at George Mason: guard Justyn Fernandez and big man Josh Oduro.
“I don’t look at it as rebuilding in the sense of the word. Sometimes, it’s reloading. It’s a great advantage to be able to have that free agency [concerning the portal] if you know there’s ready-made products out there,” English said. “There’s always some doubt with freshmen. There’s a learning curve. To be able to get guys who have done it at the college level for a certain number of years is a good thing.”
On the subject of his staff at Providence, English said that two of his assistant coaches from his George Mason tenure are currently in the mix for head-coaching opportunities. One coach whose status is certain is Dennis Felton, who attended Wednesday’s presser. A former PC assistant under Rick Barnes, Felton is returning to the Big East after serving as English’s associate head coach at George Mason.
“If I’m allowed to bring my entire staff, there are spots that will be filled with very good candidates … strong East Coast ties and Big East experience,” said English, who confirmed that the Friars will be taking a team trip to Spain this coming August.
“For continued team bonding, it’s magical when a team comes together,” English said. “That trip will give us an organic opportunity to spend time with one another … for us to know them and for them to know us.”
