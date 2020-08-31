Heartfelt condolences and prayers from Rhode Island’s basketball community poured in Monday following the news of the passing of former Providence College player and Georgetown head coach John Thompson at age 78.
At 6-foot-10, Thompson was a large figure in more ways than one. With the Friars, he emerged as one of the cornerstones of a golden era in program history. A highly sought-after recruit from Washington, D.C., Thompson arrived at PC in 1960. From 1961-64 — back then, freshman were not allowed to compete at the varsity level — he appeared in 79 games and averaged 19.2 points per game and pulled down 1,061 career rebounds. As a senior in 1964, Thompson put up impressive stats (26.2 points, 14.5 rebounds) for PC’s first-ever NCAA Tournament team.
Thompson went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame coaching career at Georgetown that spanned 27 seasons (1972-99). With the Hoyas, he posted a 596-239 mark and won one NCAA Tournament (1984).
Thompson is one of two Friar players in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was recognized as part of the school’s Friar Legend series as his No. 50 was raised to the rafters at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
Using Twitter as a platform to send messages of sympathy, several individuals with connections to the state’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball scene posted comments that were genuine and touching. Coming together in a unifying fashion illustrates the pain that was felt following the confirmation of Thompson’s death.
Below is a sampling of what was expressed via social media:
Ed Cooley, Providence College men’s basketball head coach:
“Coach Thompson was a pioneer whose impact extended far beyond basketball. His message was always real and authentic as was his passion to help people to be better. It is an honor to work at Coach Thompson's alma mater. He had a special place in his heart for Fr. Morris and appreciated the values he helped instill in him. As a mentor, Coach Thompson taught me about fit and loyalty and I will forever be grateful for the doors he opened for so many of us Black coaches. My heart is heavy today. It was an honor to have known him."
Bob Driscoll, Providence College athletic director:
“The world lost a great man today. We all mourn the loss of a friend, mentor, and teammate. Thank you, Coach. You are a powerful inspiration.”
Bob Walsh, associate director of player development of scouting and recruiting coordination for Friars men’s basketball:
“Few have had such a significant impact on the young men he coached and the game itself. Stood up for what he believed without apology, regardless of popular opinion. Tremendous legacy.”
David Cox, URI men’s basketball head coach:
“Legend, Father, Coach, Hero!”
Mike Martin, Brown men’s basketball head coach:
“I never met Coach Thompson, but his Georgetown teams were among my earliest memories of college basketball. … The Big East on Big Monday. I’m also so grateful for the tremendous impact he had on our game and our youth. RIP, Coach.”
