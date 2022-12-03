SOUTH KINGSTOWN — How do you take a sold-out Ryan Center crowd out of the equation? By hitting your opponent over the head with a 23-6 run that ultimately left the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team in the dust.
South County was transformed into Friartown on Saturday night with Providence registering its first victory of note this season, an 88-74 win that saw Ed Cooley’s guards finally play well as a collective unit. The first game on URI’s home floor in three years also saw PC score 52 points in the paint and run away from the Rams when it came to scoring points off turnovers (17-2).
“I just was proud of our guys’ effort. We hadn’t played well offensively all year, which was bad coaching — really, really bad coaching. I thought we did a great job as a staff preparing these guys for this game with respect to ball movement and body movement. I thought that was really good today,” said Cooley.
Balanced scoring ruled the day for Providence, which put six players in double figures. Three Friars — Jared Bynum, Bryce Hopkins, and Clifton Moore — each finished with 14 points, while Noah Locke pumped in three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, his best game to date.
“We came together as a team in order to get the win,” said Bynum, who added a team-best five assists.
PC shot 54% and received 27 points from the bench. URI’s Josaphat Bilau led all scorers with 16 points as the Rams never recovered after PC broke the game open behind the aforementioned 23-6 surge that closed the opening half.
“We weren’t physical enough in this game," URI coach Archie Miller said. "We weren’t tough enough in this game. To give up 88 points at home is really, really disappointing. As much as I can say we’re working hard, we’re getting better, it’s disappointing to give up 88.”
What was a back-and-forth affair that featured nine lead changes became an all-Friars affair heading into halftime. URI's slim 23-22 lead evaporated, as Providence became the first team to string together success on the offensive end.
When Locke got a favorable bounce on a corner three — his third of the opening half — and Carter slammed one home off a Rhode Island turnover, the Ryan Center grew quiet as the Friars took a 33-25 lead.
The successful fast-break opportunity was witnessed by Devin Carter’s father Anthony, an assistant coach with the Miami Heat. The proud dad was joined along the baseline by Heat players Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. The trio remained in New England after Miami knocked off the Boston Celtics in overtime Friday night.
PC’s advantage grew to 16 points at the half with Bynum feeding Ed Croswell for an easy slam and Hopkins cleaning up a miss near the rim as the horn sounded. The two hoops capped a seven-minute sequence that saw PC attempt 13 shots and make eight. The same stretch saw the Rams suffer plenty of turbulence, missing seven of their final 10 attempts before Hopkins succeeded in beating the buzzer.
With every possession taking on a life-or-death feel for the Rams, the Friars succeeded in keeping their in-state rival at arm’s length. URI never pulled within single digits as the second half turned into one big Friar coronation. A hoop-and-harm sequence by Rhode Island freshman Louis Hutchinson helped the home team pull within 11, but the momentum proved fleeting after Croswell collected an offensive rebound and found Bynum, who buried a trey from the wing that made it 70-56 at the under-eight-minute media timeout.
For a team that needed to turn the page in a hurry after getting blown out at TCU on Wednesday, the Friars certainly put their best foot forward before an announced crowd of 7,662.
“Give those guys a lot of credit. They responded, came into a tough environment tonight and they responded. They were very comfortable doing their own thing,” Miller said.
Under Cooley, the Friars improved to 9-2 against the Rams. Saturday’s victory also marked the first time someone in the PC-URI rivalry won back-to-back games since Providence won seven straight matchups (2010-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.