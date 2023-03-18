GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second straight March, the Providence Friars were left feeling blue courtesy of a season-ending loss to one of college basketball’s bluebloods.
This time, the defeat didn’t come during the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend with a spot in the Elite Eight hanging in the balance, a la the case last March when PC fell to eventual national champion Kansas.
On Friday night, the end of the line came in the first round courtesy of a Kentucky squad that truly never had to sweat out the particulars inside the Greensboro Coliseum.
The blur of a bitter defeat — the fifth time in Ed Cooley’s tenure at PC that his team dropped its NCAA Tournament opener — featured a man-against-boys performance courtesy of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and not nearly enough offensive firepower to keep pace. The Wildcats grounded the Friars, 61-53, as Kentucky captured its first tournament game in four years.
Tshiebwe looked the part of the reigning national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 senior set the tone early, grabbing six rebounds by the first media timeout. He finished with 25 rebounds (11 on the offensive glass) as Kentucky won the battle of the boards going away (48-31, 18-8 edge in offensive rebounds).
“He [Tshiebwe] is a world-class rebounder. He really displayed his dominance on the board,” said Ed Croswell, who emptied the tank and then some in his final game in a PC uniform (16 points, five rebounds).
“At the end of the day the game was won on the backboard. When you look at that … game, set and match,” Cooley after coaching what might be his final game with the Friars.
It’s scary to think what Tshiebwe would have finished with had he not picked up his third foul with 14:17 remaining. Kentucky was up 42-37 when coach John Calipari called for a sub. The door appeared to be open for the Friars to make a move, but that never materialized.
With Tshiebwe watching from the bench, the Wildcats added to their lead while continuing to stifle Bryce Hopkins and his PC teammates. A 3:18 scoreless drought for the Friars ended when Hopkins went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line with 13:47 left, yet PC still trailed by a solid amount (46-38).
“Their best player comes out, you think you have an even better chance, but I felt like we had a lot of opportunities. A couple of shots we usually make didn’t go down,” said PC senior guard Jared Bynum, whose final game with the Friars saw him hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that ended the first half. “We played through a lot, and then, you know, you could say if this shot goes down, this happens, or this person comes out, this happens, but at the end of the day I felt like we had a lot of opportunities.”
Tshiebwe’s dominance inside helped offset the Wildcats shooting 25% from the field in the second half and 37% for the game. Even Kentucky’s coach couldn’t believe his team survived and ultimately advanced to face Kansas State on Sunday afternoon
“We shot 25% in the second half and won, which is crazy,” Kentucky's John Calipari.
The first half was a close affair until Kentucky ripped off 10 straight points. Antonio Reeves (game-high 22 points, 5-of-9 from 3) got hot from beyond the arc as he teamed up with Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin to give the Wildcats a three-headed monster that checked off a number of boxes. The trio was responsible for 30 of their team’s 38 points at halftime with Tshiebwe pulling down 13 rebounds (eight offensive) while Reeves was 4-of-7 on 3-point tries.
It was Reeves that helped the Wildcats open things up in the second half. He netted four straight points as Kentucky flirted with taking a double-digit lead on multiple occasions down the stretch.
“We didn’t capitalize on some of the mistakes they made, and they capitalized on ours,” Cooley said.
One area where the Wildcats were the clear-cut winners was the matchup pitting Toppin — the one-time URI player — and Hopkins — the one-time Kentucky product. Toppin drew the primary defensive assignment on Hopkins and helped hold PC’s leading scorer to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.
“I love Bryce with all my heart. We got so close last year. He is a really good player. It was definitely hard to guard him because he is so physical,” Toppin said. “It didn’t just take me. It took the whole team, being in gaps, being my help, and we just slowed him down. He is a really good player, and it took five players to stop him, not just me.”
For the Friars, Friday marked the fourth game in the Cooley era that they took the court against a blueblood in the tournament. Much like in 2014 and 2016 against North Carolina and last year against Kansas, the season-ending scar came courtesy of a historic program that once taught the Friars another cruel history lesson concerning college basketball’s hierarchy.
