PROVIDENCE — ‘Twas a few days before the start of the Big East season and throughout the Ruane Friar Development Center, plenty of folks were stirring — especially those associated with last season’s special run.
For Jared Bynum, Ed Croswell and Alyn Breed, the ring is officially the thing. The commemorative keepsake that highlights the Big East regular-season title and reaching the Sweet 16 was presented to them, along with walk-ons Luke Fonts and Kieran O’Haire. Coaches and staff members also received a glittery reminder of what was achieved during a ceremony earlier this week.
“It’s nice to have a ring. It brings back so many memories of last year,” Croswell said while meeting with the local media Thursday. “Once I opened [the fancy box], I started thinking of all my teammates. I’m happy to have this based off what we earned.”
Noted coach Ed Cooley, “It was nice to see them smile.”
The fact that the rings were distributed a few days before Providence raised the curtain on conference play wasn’t lost on the current players who were part of a first-of-its-kind net-cutting ceremony inside the then-Dunkin’ Donuts Center last February and helped the Friars reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 long years.
“I think they did that on purpose … a little motivation,” Croswell said. “We’re the defending regular-season Big East champs so we have to go out and defend our title.”
The excitement of receiving a fancy piece of jewelry was felt inside the PC locker room as the players who weren’t in the fold last season undoubtedly marveled at what Croswell and Breed now possess.
“We showed the guys and they get a taste of what it’s like to win something so big,” Breed said. “We have a strict mindset when it comes to winning. Hopefully, we can get another one this year.”
Added Croswell, “This is what can happen when you play the right way.”
Always the motivator, Cooley said there’s nothing to read into as far as the timing of the ring ceremony, with the first of 20 Big East games on the docket starting Saturday at Seton Hall. He also gave props to ring company Jostens and Director of Basketball Operations Kevin Kurbec for coming up with a finished product that embodied the heights that were reached.
“Kevin deserves a lot of credit,” Cooley said.
For the first time in program history, the Friars are torch-bearers as they prepare to bounce from one Big East venue to the next as defending regular-season champs. For Cooley, he doesn’t view it as having a quote-on-quote target on one’s back. If anything, many are still sleeping on Providence — at least in the coach’s eyes.
“I think so many people still underestimate us. They’re still going to look past us. I still don’t think our organization gets the respect it deserves, yet that’s why you have to go out and earn it every single year,” Cooley said. “It’s not what you did last year. It’s not what you did last game. For whatever reason, folks in college basketball have looked at Providence College in a negative light in many ways. We’re here to tell you we’re in the damn building.”
