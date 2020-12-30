So this is what it looks like when a college basketball team is successful on both ends of the floor.
Playing with an offensive crispness that has been noticeably absent for much of the season while holding the opposition to 34% shooting from the field, Providence College served up a hearty dose of revenge en route to breezing past Butler, 71-55, on Wednesday night.
It was a performance that was a far cry from the seven days that passed since the Friars last squared off against the Bulldogs.
“From start to finish, I would put it up there as one of the better games,” coach Ed Cooley said after PC improved to 3-1 in the Big East. “You do everything you can not to get swept. With tiebreakers coming into the equation as far as seeding [for the Big East Tournament], it will be much harder to figure out your seeding.”
Butler (2-4, 1-2 Big East) never once led as David Duke dropped the hammer early en route to flirting with a triple-double (22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists). The Providence native pulled into halftime with 17 points along with several additional eye-popping stats (7-of-8 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists).
From hitting step-back jumpers, to knifing his way through multiple Butler defenders, to posting up against smaller defenders, Duke's first-half explosion featured everything except selling popcorn. In non-COVID times, such a reference would imply that fans would have been in the stands to witness the latest sterling effort by the junior guard.
“He’s playing under the radar as far as what the national pundits are saying, but I see a very good player every day in practice,” Cooley said. “He’s put the time in to do what he’s doing.”
When it comes to playing with confidence, Duke noted that all the credit goes to Cooley and his teammates.
“They keep me on track,” Duke said. “The stats are cool, but walking out of here with a Big East win is the priority.”
Nate Watson chipped in with 18 points, while A.J. Reeves followed up his 22-point effort against DePaul with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Jared Bynum added 12 points and six assists as the Friars shot a season-best 58.3% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13).
The previous meeting featured a Bulldogs squad that torched the Friars down low for 38 points in the paint. The rematch saw PC clamp down considerably — Butler managed just 28 points inside.
“We stressed tough catches and keeping them out of the paint. Have them make plays over our length and our strength,” Cooley said.
This one featured a dominant first half. The Friars came charging out of the gate and hit their first eight shots to open a 20-11 lead. On the flip side, Butler limped along to an 8-of-24 shooting start to trail 29-17 with 3:45 remaining before halftime.
Six straight points from Duke helped Providence flirt with a 20-point lead heading into the break, though the home team was still in very good shape at 35-18. Finally, the 20-point margin, 57-37, was achieved with 8:44 left, though Butler did make it a bit interesting behind a 7-0 run that narrowed things to an 11-point game with 2:51 to go.
Coming out of a timeout, the Friars turned to two of their experienced players with both of them delivering. Watson scored inside and Reeves followed with a 3 that put PC in the clear at 67-51 with 1:31 remaining.
Duke endured a quiet second half. His teammates, however, were ready to take the torch and keep Butler at bay.
“One thing we talked about with less than four minutes left in the first half and again at halftime is that when we have a lead that’s close to 20 points, we have to keep our foot on the gas,” Duke said. “Coming out of halftime, my teammates were aggressive and not turning down open shots. They were attacking the basket and sharing the ball.”
The Friars close out a three-game homestand with a visit from No. 11 Creighton that’s scheduled for noon on Saturday.
Notes: The Friars are now 13-5 all-time against the Bulldogs. … Once again, Butler hit the court minus talented point guard Aaron Thompson (knee). … Jair Bolden led Butler with 15 points, though he was 4 of 13 from the field. … A switch was made to Providence’s starting lineup, with junior Jimmy Nichols logging his first start of the season. He was aggressive early but picked up two fouls before the first media timeout. In 14 minutes against Butler, Nichols netted five points.
