Understandably, the landing spot had to be right.
A graduate transfer who played heavy minutes throughout his four-year career at Indiana University, Al Durham was on the lookout for a destination under the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Durham took to his personal Twitter account Tuesday to announce that he’s found his landing place. For one season, Durham will suit up for Providence College.
Asked how much he’s looking forward to joining a Friars roster that includes many of the same players whom he faced this past November when Indiana squared off against Providence in the relocated Maui Invitational, Durham said, “I definitely did my research. Definitely did my homework. I’ve heard they’re all great kids. I watched a couple of their games at the end of the year and from years before.
“I’m definitely looking forward to coming in and playing alongside those great players, for sure,” added Durham, who scored 19 points when Indiana belted PC, 79-58, down in Asheville, N.C.
The Friars recruited Durham during his days at Berkmar High School in suburban Atlanta. Now they're getting him with one year of eligibility remaining. In some form or fashion, the pitch that Durham heard from Ed Cooley and assistant coach Ivan Thomas upon placing his name in the transfer portal was similar to what he heard from the Providence brass back when Durham was an up-and-coming prospect.
"Coach Cooley and coach Thomas, they told me how we can help each other. It felt genuine and a lot of love when they spoke to me. I decided they were the most genuine and most real to me,” Durham said.
At Indiana, Durham started 97 out of 123 games and averaged 26.4 minutes per outing. This past season, he averaged career highs in points (11.3) and minutes (32.5) for a Big Ten squad that finished with a sub-.500 record (12-15) and is now a half-decade removed from its last NCAA Tournament appearance.
“I want to get ready for the [NBA], but I also want to experience that feeling that everyone should when they’re playing college basketball. It’s like nothing else,” Durham said when asked about a void he's seeking to fill before moving on to the next phase of his basketball odyssey.
“I wanted to come back, show a few things about my game that I wasn’t able to at Indiana, and also give it a shot going to March Madness and living out that dream that everyone has when they’re playing as a kid,” Durham added.
The Friars ranked ninth in Big East 3-point shooting this past season (31.8%). Durham improved his shooting throughout his Indiana tenure — 28.6% as a freshman to right around 38% during his junior and senior seasons. Durham swished at least two threes on nine occasions last season.
“Mornings and nights, I live in the gym. My shooting was the biggest thing that I wanted to improve at Indiana. I felt I did that and I’m ready to continue that at Providence,” he said.
As a two-time captain for the Hoosiers, Durham brings a leadership component that should serve him well as he transitions to a new set of teammates.
“Getting that recognition from your teammates and coaches, I’m very grateful for that. People look up to you and expect that you’ll carry a load for the team and keep everyone accountable,” Durham said.
“I’m a fifth-year guy who’s been through the trenches and played at one of the top levels of basketball. I feel I can bring something to the team that no one else on that team probably has — four years under their belt at a big Division I school. In the sense of where I just came from, I can bring some perspective or acknowledgment, whatever they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.