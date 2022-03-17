BUFFALO – Did you honestly expect the luck to run out on St. Patrick’s Day?
One thing is certain and it’s the Providence Friars are tuned in with what’s being said about them.
They heard the potential upset talk heading into Thursday’s date with South Dakota State. From pundits to oddsmakers, the list of folks picking the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits to send the fourth-seeded Friars packing from the NCAA Tournament seemed to stretch from KeyBank Center back to Smith Hill.
Rest assured the noise outside the Friar locker room once again found its way inside.
“Everyone was picking against us and that fueled our fire,” PC senior forward Noah Horchler said.
Call it an edge. Call it playing with a chip on the proverbial shoulder. Once again, the Friars came out and played their game. As a result, they’re moving on to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2016.
The Midwest Region opener wasn’t etched in stone until one of PC’s guards rose up and delivered a series of haymakers that finally put South Dakota State down for the count. This time, Jared Bynum assumed the closer’s role.
From burying a pullup jumper that put the Friars up five with 1:08 to play, to knocking down three free-throws with 29.9 seconds left after getting fouled with one second remaining on the shot clock, Bynum helped Providence get to the finish line and celebrate a hard-fought 66-57 win.
Just another day for the so-called luckiest team in America, eh Al Durham?
“We hear the noise that everyone says but we can’t let that rattle us. We know what we’re capable of,” said Durham, who shared game-high honors with Horchler with both netting 13 points apiece.
The foul that sent Bynum to the charity stripe was the result of South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson running out at the guard. Was it a lucky call?
“I went to shoot and I was shooting, I got hit. Then they called a foul,” said Bynum, whose late-game charge helped him reach 12 points on the day.
“Obviously it was a tough call. It is what it is,” offered South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson.
The Friars (25-6) never trailed over the final 29 minutes. That doesn’t mean it was a walk in the park en route to advancing to face No. 12 seed Richmond on Saturday.
After building a 14-point lead with 15:59 left, the Jackrabbits responded with the first of several runs that had Friar fans on the edge of their seats and rewarded the faith the prognosticators had in them.
Twice, the Friars appeared to be in trouble after South Dakota State moved to within a 3-pointer of tying the game. Both times, PC answered the bell.
The first time the Jackrabbits trailed by three, Durham went to the line for a 1-and-1 try with 2:23 remining. He made both free throws.
The next time that South Dakota State believed that luck was on their side, Bynum put the game on his shoulders and delivered a series of plays that kept opposition in chase mode.
“We all know that basketball is a game of runs. There’s going to be highs and lows, but you’ve got to be able to weather the storm and weather the punches,” Durham said. “We never look at these runs as, ‘Oh my God, they’re making runs.’ We look at them as, ‘OK, we took a few punches. Now let’s punch back.’”
Both sides were in a swinging-and-connecting mode leading up until the game’s first media timeout – which didn’t occur until 10:51 of the first half.
The Friars were able to run the Jackrabbits off the 3-point stripe but the team representing the Horizon League locked in behind 17 combined points from their top two scorers — Baylor Scheierman (18 points, 7-of-17 shooting) and Wilson (13 points, 6-fo-14 shooting).
The media stoppage prompted wholesale changes by Providence coach Ed Cooley, who opted for some defensive punch by inserting Ed Croswell and Alyn Breed.
In the blink of an eye, South Dakota State’s efficiency went from red shot to ice cold. An 8-for-13 start from the field gave way to a 1-for-7 stretch as the Jackrabitts endured a scoreless drought that lasted four-plus minutes.
Besides keeping Scheierman in check, Breed made a solid contribution on the other end. He finished as PC’s second leading scorer in the half with three of his five points coming on a three-ball that made it a two-possession game with 2:36 left in the opening half.
The Jackrabbits had a chance to cut into an eight-point lead right before the break but couldn’t get off a clean look coming out of a timeout with 16.5 seconds remaining. The Friars forced Scheierman to give up the ball with South Dakota State forced to settle for an off-balanced three as the horn sounded.
“Obviously [Scheierman] is there best player. We call that the known so you’ve got to know the known,” said Bynum.
PC built on its halftime lead (31-23) with Horchler supplying points in a variety of ways that translated into a 43-29 advantage.
South Dakota State made some headway to jump back into the picture, yet they were never able to puncture the bend-but-don’t break Friars on a day when leprechauns reign supreme.
“I’ll say this, tongue-in-cheek. It’s St. Patrick’s Day and we’re really lucky,” Cooley said.
