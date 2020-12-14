PROVIDENCE — For the most part, the Providence College men's basketball team now has its Big East marching orders for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
Monday saw the Big East release its schedule for games that will take place after Christmas and wrap up in early March. As was reported last Wednesday, the Big East still plans to have the traditional home-and-away model in place as part of a 20-game conference slate.
By design, the Big East built in some wiggle room in February in the event that games before then get postponed due to COVID-19. Providence’s makeup games against Xavier and UConn were not listed as part of Monday’s schedule release announcement.
For now, the Friars know the times and opponents of 18 of their 20 league games.
After Thursday’s rescheduled 7 p.m. league opener against DePaul, the Friars will travel to Seton Hall (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.) and Butler (Dec. 23, 6 p.m.) prior to Christmas. PC will resume Big East play on Dec. 30 with a home game against Butler and will remain at home for a Jan. 2 contest against Creighton.
The schedule will then feature back-to-back road games at Xavier (Jan. 10) and Georgetown (Jan. 12) before PC returns home to face Georgetown on Jan. 16. That will be followed with two straight games on the road: at Creighton (Jan. 20) and Villanova (Jan. 23).
The Friars will close out January with a home game against Marquette (Jan. 27) and an away contest against Georgetown (Jan. 30).
PC is currently only scheduled to play four Big East games in February. The list includes home to Seton Hall on Feb. 3, home to St. John’s on Feb. 6, at DePaul on Feb. 13, and at UConn on Feb. 16.
There are two games in March: at St. John’s on March 3 and home to Villanova on March 6.
Also on Monday, the Big East announced Friars junior David Duke as the conference’s Player of the Week. It’s the first time that Duke has received the honor. In the Friars’ only game last week, Duke led the way with 28 points and seven assists in a 79-70 win at TCU.
