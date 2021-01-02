Playing without their starting point guard and trailing by 13 points with seven remaining at Alumni Hall, Providence College appeared to be in deep trouble.
Instead of keeping PC firmly against the ropes, No. 11 Creighton made a slew of late-game mistakes that allowed Ed Cooley’s team to stage an impressive comeback bid that Noah Horchler capped with a strong drive with 7.1 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Big East basketball contest.
Alas, here's why the word “bid” is part of the discussion and why PC couldn’t made it a 3 for 3 week at home.
Streaking into the frontcourt, Bluejays star Marcus Zegarowski looked right and saw he had a trailer in teammate Christian Bishop.
Defended by David Duke, Zegarowski made a move that forced Nate Watson to adjust his defensive coverage. The seas quickly parted as Bishop received the room to continue on his merry way for an eventual two-handed slam after taking the feed from Zegarowski.
The crushing sequence for PC came with 0.5 left on the clock. The last gasp saw Duke unleash a three-quarter court heave that fell well short as Creighton held on for a 67-65 win.
“In this league, you don’t apologize for anything. You just take the ‘W,’” Bluejays coach Greg McDermott said after his crew improved to 4-1 in conference games and 8-2 overall.
Providence played the final 24 minutes without Jared Bynum, who was forced out with what PC officials described as a lower-body injury. The Friars don’t return to action until a week from Sunday when they travel to Xavier.
“I just know he's very sore,” Cooley said.
“Hopefully, he gets better with having the next few days off and be ready as soon as he can,” Duke said.
Without Bynum, PC’s offense lacked the necessary crispness that’s needed to match the offensive production in the Creighton huddle. The onus fell on Duke to both score and facilitate as the Bluejays did as well of a job defending the rising junior as any team thus far on PC’s schedule.
Playing all 40 minutes, Duke finished 5 of 19 from the field for 13 points. The Jays also managed to keep senior big man Nate Watson in check (13 points on 4 of 11 shooting).
PC managed just 10 assists on 22 baskets with Bynum contributing two in the nine minutes he did play. Neither team shot the ball particularly well with the Friars connecting at a 34% clip while the victorious Jays were at 43%.
While Creighton owns the kind of firepower that figures to give teams plenty of fits, it was the Jays’ defense that allowed them to make it a happy flight back to Omaha. Creighton made everything at the rim a challenge with freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner and his four blocks playing a significant role in limiting the taller Friars to just 22 points in the paint.
Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney were also imposing forces on the defensive front for the Bluejays in handing the Friars their first home loss in five tries.
“It’s one of (McDermott’s) more cohesive teams. They seem to be really connected,” Cooley said.
The Friars were the team that came swinging out of the gate on their way to building a 24-18 lead. Then came an 18-2 surge that Creighton extended to a 22-8 blitzing that concluded the opening half. The capper was a buzzer-beating 40-footer that came off the fingertips of Mitch Ballock,
Providence (7-4, 3-2 Big East) immediately cut into Creighton’s 40-32 halftime lead behind a hoop from Watson and a 3-pointer by Greg Gantt but Creighton’s big three of Zegarowski, Jefferson, and Ballock continued to keep the Friars in chase mode. When Ballock hit one of his four 3s, the Bluejays appeared to be in control at 61-48.
An 8-2 burst allowed the Friars to tighten things with Creighton helping by missing the front end of two 1 and 1s. The Jays also succumbed to the Friars’ trapping scheme that directly led to a three-point play by Watson that cut Creighton’s lead to 63-59 with 2:41 left.
A drive and a score by Duke made it a four-point game (65-61) before Watson missed what appeared to be an easy putback with less than a minute left. PC moved to within two after Horchler (12 points) made two free throws with 15.9 seconds left. PC freshman Alyn Breed made his presence felt when he got his hand in to force a Creighton turnover as the Friars got the ball back with 14.7 seconds left.
Horchler backed his defender down and scored, yet any hope of the Friars finishing off the Jays in overtime was snuffed out by the playmaking of Zegarowski coupled with Bishop's grasp of the situation.
“We lacked awareness in those last couple seconds with a big coming right down the middle,” Duke said. “They have a lot of offensive weapons. They have a lot of veterans who have a lot of college game experience.”
Zegarowski came in looking to shake off a two-game slump (6 of 25 from the field) and he did exactly that with a game-high 20 points on six 3s against the Friars. Jefferson (18 points, eight rebounds, six steals) and Ballock (14 points) were also thorns in PC’s side.
“I think this was the best team that we've played up to this point. Give them a lot of credit for coming on the road and getting a win in the Big East,” Cooley said. “We have a way to go, but I thought we got better under the circumstance of a loss.”
