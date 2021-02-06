The Providence College men's basketball team was left seeing red — plenty of it.
Shooting 63% from the field and 60% from 3-point territory, St. John’s feasted and then some in Saturday’s 92-81 victory that sent PC tumbling to its third straight defeat and fourth in the last five games.
Instead of peaking at the season’s most important juncture, the Friars (9-10, 5-8 Big East) are floundering. PC has six games left before the Big East Tournament and remains in a holding pattern about the status of the Jan. 16 home game that was supposed to take place against Georgetown but was postponed due to COVID-19 reasons.
Time is quickly becoming an issue for Ed Cooley’s crew as this frustrating dance of a season approaches the home stretch in terms of the regular season. On Saturday, the ragged, ugly offense that doomed Providence in Wednesday’s 60-43 home loss to Seton Hall was replaced by nonexistent defense that was far too inviting for St. John’s 1-2 punch of Julian Champagnie (24 points, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc) and Posh Alexander (21 points, 3 of 5 from deep).
“We just couldn’t get stops. The one common denominator in the games we’re losing is our inability to defend,” Cooley said. “We’ve got to be a lot more grittier as a group and as individuals.”
Asked if there’s a way to fix the defense with not many games left, Cooley said, “You definitely need to keep working on your defensive principles. We’re having a hard time as far as resistance on the ball and at the rim. You’ve just got to keep working. It’s not like they have a trade deadline. You’ve got to keep working with your guys and infusing positive energy into them.”
The Friars rode senior Nate Watson, who finished with a career-best 30 points. Fellow senior Noah Horchler popped for a season-high 19 points, and yet Cooley was in no mood to hand out plaudits for solid performances that came in a losing effort.
“Somebody has to score the ball and it happened to be Nate and Noah. I’m happy for them, but Nate should score like that. He was the biggest guy on the floor and one of the most experienced bigs in the country,” Cooley said. “At the end of the day, Providence College lost. I don’t have a lot of positive things to say with regards to personal achievements.”
Now winners of six straight, the Red Storm (13-7, 7-6) blitzed the Friars in the early going behind the skillful shooting of Champagnie. He and Alexander combined to score the first 20 points for St. John’s, which surged to a 17-point lead and threatened to run the home team out of Alumni Hall.
Without Watson turning on the power in the fashion he did, PC’s halftime deficit would have been far greater than 49-41. By that point, Watson had 18 points while Horchler wasn’t too far off at 16. Do the math and the Friars received seven points from players not named Watson or Horchler.
A second-half push that started with five quick points from freshman Alyn Breed and six straight from Watson helped turn the tide with PC enjoying a 56-51 lead. St. John’s, however, had numerous answers. Champagnie and Alexander remained effective, but they had plenty help from Rasheem Dunn (13 points) as part of a game-seizing 21-3 run that sank the Friars in a 73-61 hole with 7:23 remaining.
“Give St. John’s credit. They shot the ball probably the best they have all year. It’s unfortunate that it happened today,” Cooley said.
PC junior A.J. Reeves finished with 13 points, though he was 4 of 10 from the field. The Friars shot a respectable 46.%, yet take away Watson and Horchler and there was a noticeable lack of synergy on the offensive end.
The alarming trend of subpar scoring games from leading scorer David Duke added another painful chapter, with the junior managing nine points on 3-of-8 shooting. Duke handed out seven assists, though several times it was apparent he was trying to be a passer rather than engaging in attack mode.
“We don’t have a secondary ball-handler with Jared (Bynum) being down,” Cooley said. “You’ve got to go with what you’ve got and play through this adversity. Right now, there’s a lot of adversity in the group. There is a lot of doubt, but we have to make sure the players don’t doubt themselves.”
Instead of building momentum during this three-game homestand, the Friars hope to salvage at least one game when they host UConn on Wednesday.
“Our record shows that we’re not playing the way we want to play,” Cooley said before giving what amounted to a “State of the Friars” address. “Our program is great. Our program is in good shape. We’re having a rough year, but you can’t dwell on it. You have to try and fix it the best way you can.”
RIM RATTLERS: On junior forward Jimmy Nichols, who missed his second straight game for a non-COVID health issue, Cooley said, “I haven't gotten a medical report on Jimmy (on Saturday). I talked to him (Friday night). He's feeling pretty good." …Bynum (groin) missed his eighth straight game. … The Red Storm received 31 points from their bench compared to just one for the Friars. … Asked for a Super Bowl prediction, Cooley is going with Tampa Bay. Final score: 28-24.
