A night when the ball wouldn’t go through the net came at an inopportune time as the Providence College men's basketball team dropped a 70-64 decision to Butler on Wednesday night.
PC saw its three-game winning streak fall to the wayside after experiencing all sorts of difficulty inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Friars made just 41% of their field goal attempts, including a frosty 15% from 3-point territory, against a Butler team that took the court minus injured senior Aaron Thompson and his 17.5 points per game.
The other bitter pill that PC (5-3, 1-1 Big East) was forced to swallow stemmed from the lack of offensive reinforcements beyond usual catalysts Nate Watson (19 points) and David Duke (17 points). Remove those two players from the equation and the Friars were 11 of 35 from the field. The only other Providence player who came close to popping for double digits was junior reserve Jimmy Nichols, who finished with eight points.
Normally, there’s a degree of satisfaction when a Big East team manages to split a two-game road stretch. The Friars were playing with house money after grinding out an overtime win at Seton Hall on Sunday, yet they ended up turning in a mostly flat effort that left Ed Cooley at a loss for words.
“Splitting on the road in this league is pretty good. What’s disappointing is how we played," he said. "It just wasn’t good Friar basketball. It's not the end of the world. It's just disappointing we couldn't capitalize on an opportunity.”
A lack of perimeter shooting has hurt the Friars more often than not over the past few seasons, yet two of the key attributes in a Cooley-led squad — rebounding and toughness — were noticeable absent against a Butler club that was fresh off a home loss to Southern Illinois and undoubtedly eager to snap a three-game skid.
The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle, 38-32, and outscored the Friars in the paint, 38-32. The home team also attempted 23 free throws compared to just 10 for PC.
“I didn't do a good job today. My players didn't do a good job today. I'm beside myself right now. Very, very disappointed,” Colley said. “But it’s early. We’ll have an opportunity to play them again soon.”
How soon? Butler will visit Alumni Hall next Wednesday as part of a three-game homestand that includes games against DePaul (on Sunday night) and Creighton (on Jan. 2).
Instead of building off his game-winning hoop against the Pirates, Friars junior A.J. Reeves reverted to the player who’s been struggling with his shot for the majority of the season. The only basket that Reeves managed came on a breakaway dunk off a Butler turnover. He was 1 of 10 from the field, 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.
“Our inability to make shots really puts pressure on our defense,” Cooley said. “Ten toes down, those are the shots you want. You’ve got to make them. When you make shots, you get a little more energy on the defensive end. The shots that were presented, we normally make. And they didn't go down today.”
Reeves wasn’t the only Friar who had problems against Butler’s zone. Senior Noah Horchler started again but managed just two points in eight minutes. He picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and was not heard from again.
It was the Bulldogs who endured a rough offensive start before things turned in their favor. Down 23-16, Butler led 31-30 at halftime after closing the first half on a 15-7 run that was capped by a 3-ball from Chuck Harris as time wound down.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1) extended their lead to seven after the freshman Harris caught the Friars sleeping for a layup that made it 39-32. PC quickly answered with a 7-0 run that tied the game, but getting over the hump proved to be too tall an order.
At one point, the scoreboard said 54-45 in Butler’s favor. Given the struggles from deep, the Friars were going to need multiple breaks to jump back into the picture. The misses continued to pile up, and the Bulldogs were never truly challenged over the final eight minutes.
Butler didn’t exactly light it up, shooting 46% from the field and 29% from three. The Bulldogs did place four players in double figures with JaKobe Coles leading the way with 14 points.
“We can’t let one loss interrupt what we’re trying to do,” Cooley said. “We have to grow and learn from our mistakes.”
