PROVIDENCE — Instead of talking about masking up, protocols and COVID-19, it was refreshing to talk about the Providence Friars playing an actual basketball game.
Taking the court for the first time in 12 days, the No. 21 Friars blitzed Georgetown at the onset and withstood several challenges during the second half before emerging with an 83-75 win before a Thursday crowd of 9,108 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
Coach Ed Cooley had a full complement of scholarship players at his disposal as Al Durham and Ed Croswell shared team scoring honors with 15 points each while Noah Horchler had it going from the perimeter with 14 points that came on 4 of 7 shooting from 3.
“I wouldn’t have played them if I thought their wind wasn’t good. We had enough guys to play, but as much as we want to win, we also have to protect these young men,” Cooley said. “They all gave me a heads-up that they were ready to go. We played on adrenaline today. Rhythm? Not yet. Maybe in a few games.”
After a period of idleness due to a virus that has turned many college basketball programs upside down, Horchler and Croswell were naturally thrilled to be back on the court with their teammates.
“We were locked in hotel rooms and in isolation,” Horchler said.
“I just want to thank God that we’re all safe and doing well,” Croswell said. “I was really excited to get back out there.”
That elation was apparent during the opening minutes as the Friars raced out to a 13-0 lead against a Georgetown team that met the criteria for a desperate unit. The Hoyas came in 0-3 in Big East play with their last win coming on Dec. 15.
Finishing off pick-and-roll sequences was Croswell’s specialty as the Hoyas were slow in their rotations after one of PC’s guards repeatedly put the big man in prime positions to attack.
“Honestly it’s just effort … set the screen and roll hard. It’s as simple as that,” said Croswell, who was 7 of 7 from the field.
To the Hoyas’ credit, they made PC sweat a few times after falling behind by a good amount.
Georgetown rebounded from a dreadful start to trail by only three (37-34) at halftime. Another climb needed to be made when the Friars built a 15-point lead (57-42) after Justin Minya finished inside with 12:19 remaining, but the Hoyas proved very game in making PC earn its fifth Big East win against one defeat.
With Donald Carey supplying the heat from the outside and talented freshman Aminu Mohammed connecting on a 3 from the corner, the Hoyas found themselves down 64-60 with 5:09 left. Thanks to some timely outside shooting, the Friars never let the lead slip from their grasp.
Taking a page from what he did in the St. John’s game, Minaya buried a 3in front of the PC bench that made it a seven-point game.
It was back to being a four-point game when the Friars came out of a timeout and received a much-needed 3 from the left wing by Horchler. He helped finish off Georgetown with another triple that pushed the lead back to double digits (75-65) with 1:39 remaining.
After struggling in the two games before the Friars went on pause — Horchler was a combined 3 of 12 (0-of-6 from 3) against Marquette and St. John’s — it was good to see him get back on track at a time when A.J. Reeves continues to miss games with a finger injury. Collectively, PC shot 9 for 19 (47.3%) from beyond the arc.
“I was in a little bit of a slump, but coach Cooley and [assistant coach Brian Blaney] were able to help me get up a ton of shots over these past few days,” Horchler said.
“You’ve got to instill confidence in young men that it’s OK to miss. If it’s your time, it’s your time,” Cooley said.
Carey led the Hoyas with 21 points while Kaiden Rice added 19 points. Both hit five 3s apiece. The Friars shot 53% for the game while the Hoyas ended up at 40%.
RIM RATTLERS
Rumors circulated throughout The Dunk that a Sunday 11 a.m. press conference will be held to announce that Bob Driscoll will be stepping down as PC’s athletic director at the end of the current school year. Driscoll has held the title since 2001. … Cooley now has 209 wins with the Friars. He’s now tied for second place with Dave Gavitt. … The Friars return to the court Sunday with Butler coming to The Dunk for a high noon tip.
