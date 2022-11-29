PROVIDENCE — For Jared Bynum, it’s a whole new ballgame regarding life as a marked man for the Providence College men's basketball team.
“He’s on top of everyone’s scouting reports so he’s drawing everyone’s best defenders,” coach Ed Cooley said following the Friars' 71-57 win over Merrimack last Wednesday. “He’s got to adjust to balancing. Do I go? Do I stay? Do I get my teammates involved early in the game?”
Sticking with the same train of thought regarding his lead guard, Cooley shed additional light on a few reasons why life as a super sub on last year’s team helped Bynum to flourish.
“Jared had the luxury of coming off the bench and playing against a tired starter or a backup. He had other pieces around him who knew him,” Cooley said. “These players (meaning those comprising the current Providence rotation) don’t know Jared as far as playing games.”
Bynum was a preseason first-team all-conference selection. Such a designation meant that he went into the season as a known commodity with a target on his back. Borrowing from Shakespeare, “heavy is the head that wears the crown.”
We’re talking about a noticeable rise in the pecking order after last season, when Bynum stepped onto the floor with valuable sidekicks who also found themselves in the eye of the storm when it came to being defended. Alas, Nate Watson, Noah Horchler, A.J. Reeves and Justin Minaya are no longer in the fold. Neither is Al Durham, the former Friar whose contributions, in particular, enabled Bynum to experience a major upswing in production.
The load of production that departed opened the door for Bynum to take on a greater load, as well as a newfound level of fame — be the face of the program but make sure to run the offense like a conductor who guides the orchestra. Don’t forget, we need some point production from you as well. Lastly, you see the high-flying guard in the opposite colored jersey? That’s your defensive assignment.
On a Providence team short on known commodities, Bynum finds himself walking a fine line — something he acknowledged before departing the Amica Mutual Pavilion last Wednesday night.
“The more you produce, the better you play, the higher up on the scouting report you’ll be,” Bynum said. “Teams game plan for you a little bit more, but you have to do your own part as well … work a little bit harder to produce the same numbers or even better numbers.”
Through Monday, Bynum ranks fourth on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) while shooting 37% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. He tops the Friars in assists (5.4 per game) and has turned the ball over just eight times in seven games.
His stat line from the Merrimack game was eye-catching in the sense that Bynum finished with more assists (six) than shot attempts (three). When the Friars played at Mohegan Sun Arena the previous weekend, Bynum hoisted up 28 shots and handed out six assists over a tough two-game stretch against Miami and Saint Louis.
“Sometimes like [the Merrimack game where the opponent threw a zone], it’s a night where you have to move the ball more to find the weaknesses,” Bynum said.
The points articulated by Cooley during the postgame address were conveyed to Bynum when the Friars returned to campus after spending time in the Connecticut woods.
“We want to see an improvement on when to find guys, when to pass, when to shoot, stuff like that,” Bynum said. “It’s definitely a feel thing.”
As articulated earlier, Durham was a boon when it came to last season’s version of Bynum and how they were able to play off each other. This year’s PC team may not have a Durham-type of player, yet they have a versatile option in Bryce Hopkins, the sophomore transfer from Kentucky. Imagine Hopkins functioning as a “point forward” who directs traffic in the half-court, which in turn frees Bynum to attack as a scoring threat.
“At his size, he’s very dynamic in what he brings to the game … rebounding and scoring and pushing the ball up the court,” Bynum said of Hopkins. “It’s fun playing with someone like that because he can make plays for himself and others.”
Bynum believes that freshman Jayden Pierre holds the potential to serve as an important running mate.
“He’s someone who can come in and be that playmaker. He’s also a guy who can find his own shot,” Bynum said. “He’s fast and crafty … getting into the teeth of the defense.”
Closing the book on a conversation about being known as a Friar focal point, Bynum says his confidence remains unshaken in the face of a sporadic start to the season.
“I’m not one to worry too much,” he said.
